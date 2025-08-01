August 15, 1921 – January 3, 2025

BOWIE – Jean Crowder Angove, 103, fondly remembered as a passionate advocate for the city she cherished, passed away on Jan. 3, 2025.

Jean was born on Aug.15, 1921, in Hall, TX. She was the daughter of William Lester Crowder and Edna Theodora Fowler Crowder.

Jean, as she was affectionately known, spent her later years in Bowie, where she fostered a legacy of service and goodwill that touched the hearts of many.

Throughout her life, Jean displayed an unwavering commitment to the betterment of her community, actively participating in various organizations such as the chamber of commerce, Camp Fire Girls and Montague County Board of Realtors. Her involvement was not only rooted in service, but also in celebration, exemplified by her vibrant participation in the annual Jim Bowie Days Celebration. Her contributions were recognized through awards like the Outstanding Woman of the Year in 1972 and the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year in 2009, highlighting her impactful presence.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Angove; her brother, Glen Tress Crowder and her sister, Nan Crowder Park.

Jean is survived by her son, Ray Angove and his wife Dawn of Gordonville, along with her grandson, Tyler Angove and his wife Erin, and their children, Park and Elloree, who reside in Sumter, SC.

In lieu of a memorial service, her family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bowie Education Foundation, embodying her belief in future generations and education. Bowie Education Foundation Attn: Ruth Cordell at P.O. Box 992, Bowie, TX 76230 for the account at Jacksboro Bank – see Alan Miller. Although she has passed on, her spirit remains etched into the heart of Bowie, echoing her boundless enthusiasm and legacy of service.

Her life stands as a testament to community dedication and personal integrity, one that will continue to inspire those who knew her. Jean leaves behind a collection of cherished memories and invaluable contributions that ensure she will never be forgotten.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

