SPORTS
Lady Rabbits lose two close games
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost two close games last week against Jacksboro and City View.
The Lady Rabbits lost 48-43 against the Lady Tigers and 44-39 against the Lady Mustangs.
Bowie came into the week with a 3-4 district record and knowing it could compete with any team in the district. Every game would be important going forward if the Lady Rabbits wanted to make the playoffs.
Bowie first played Jacksboro at home on Jan. 21. The first game between the teams saw the Lady Rabbits come out on top in a game that could have gone either way, but that was back in December.
Bowie started the game well, closing off shots at the rim and daring Jacksboro to take perimeter shots as the Lady Rabbits were focused on taking out post player Hayden Walker.
In the first half it worked as Bowie dominated with defense and scored consistently in both quarters as it built up a 22-10 lead at halftime.
Unfortunately, the Lady Tigers came out in the third quarter pumped up to get back into the game. The defense caused turnovers which led to transition opportunities for Jacksboro. This seemed to juice its half court offense as it found more opportunities to get the ball inside despite the Lady Rabbits best efforts.
The Lady Tigers more than doubled their first half total with 20 points in the third quarter and got their first lead of the game 30-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
It was back and forth in the final period. Every time Bowie got the score within one basket, Jacksboro would make a basket to go up by two the next time down. The Lady Rabbits had to play around two of their starters being in foul trouble, but just could not close the gap at the end.
The Lady Tigers held on to win 48-43.
It was a tough outcome, but Bowie did not have long to dwell on it as it traveled to play at first place City View.
The Lady Rabbits got off to a good start, scoring well and getting to the free throw line as they led 14-8 after the first quarter. After a low-scoring and even second quarter, Bowie’s lead was 23-17 at halftime.
The Lady Rabbits were able to keep their lead as the game stayed more their pace in the third quarter, but their lead was tenuous, only growing by one point as they led 33-26 heading into the final period.
It was here where the explosive potential of City View showed up as the Lady Mustangs scored 18 points in the fourth quarter. Bowie had its lowest scoring quarter of the game, making only two baskets and scoring six points.
City View came back to win the game in the end 44-39.
For more pictures from the Jacksboro game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6872599&T=1
SPORTS
Powerlifting teams competed at Valley View last week
Lifters from Bowie, Nocona and Bellevue all competed at a meet in Valley View on Jan. 23.
On the boy’s side, Bowie finished fourth, Nocona finished sixth and Bellevue got eighth. On the girls side, Nocona got third, Bowie finished fourth and Bellevue earned sixth place.
The Bowie boy’s team had six lifters earn points for the team, with three earning first place in their weight class. Robert Zambrano won the 148 class, lifting a total of 1,190 pounds. Tripp Brewer won the 220 class by lifting 1,335 pounds. Jorge DeLeon won the 308 class as he lifted a meet high 1,540 pound.
Luis Cobarubias finished fourth in the 275 class, Landyn Walker earned fourth in the 308 class and Tyson Jordan got fifth in the 198 class.
The Lady Rabbits had Hailey Henry win the 114 class by lifting 590 pounds. Trently Brewer finished second in the 123 class as she lifted 525 pounds.
The Nocona girl’s team had six lifters earn points and two of them won their weight class. Kaitlyn Tiffner won the 105 class by lifting 500 total pounds. Savannah Wade won the 123 class as she lifted 625 pounds.
Caris Johnson got second in the 132 class, Jaelyn Rodriguez got third in the 220 class, Kylea Wallace finished fifth in the 114 class and Yazmin Ibarra earned fifth place in the 132 class.
The Nocona boy’s team had seven lifters earn points for the team, with two earning first place in their weight class.
Kaeden Wallace won the 114 class as he lifted 645 total pounds. Omar Salinas won the 123 class as he lifted 620 pounds.
A few other Nocona lifters who scored were Matthew Johnson finished third in the 275 class and Aiden Lopez earned fourth in the 132 class.
The Bellevue athletes were competing in the first meet in its program history. The Lady Eagles had three lifters earn points toward the team total.
Brylie Hager earned third place in the 105 class as she lifted 395 total pounds. Mary Grace Broussard also got third place, this one in the 132 class as she lifted 565 pounds. Brittany Gill earned fourth place in the 132 class as she totaled 525 pounds.
The Bellevue boy’s team had one lifter compete and he earned points towards the team total. Blake Resse finished fourth in the 181 class as he lifted 775 pounds.
SPORTS
BHS soccer club played Gainesville and WF Legacy last week
Boys
The Bowie Club boy’s soccer team picked up its first two wins in program history last week.
Bowie won against Gainesville 3-1 and against Wichita Falls Legacy 6-1 last week to pick up some good momentum.
The Jackrabbits played the Leopards on Jan. 21. After struggling to score in the team’s first few games of the season, the first goal of the season was scored by junior high forward Roberto Alvarado in the first half to give Bowie the 1-0 lead at halftime.
The Jackrabbits added to their lead early in the second half as sophomore David Pizano scored to go up 2-0.
Gainesville cut the lead to one goal to put pressure on Bowie before goalie Zac Ivy played a great pass to captain, junior Corban Word, who put the game away with a goal to make the final 3-1. Word was named the player of the match by his coaches as he finished with a goal and an assist.
Coach Chad Word was excited his team broke through and got the win and hoped the confidence gained would help the team moving forward.
It definitely led into the team’s next game when it played Wichita Falls Legacy on Jan. 23.
“The boys dominated possession from the opening whistle and the back four defenders were impenetrable as a unit, led by junior center-back Jerry Wymore and senior right back Sebastian Martinez,” Word said. “With only a first kick goal in the 32nd minute of the first half, Legacy weren’t allowed very many other opportunities due to the outstanding defending by the Jackrabbits.”
This led to Bowie lighting up the back of the net all night. Alvarado scored two goals in the first half to give the Jackrabbits the lead at halftime 2-1. Then Bowie opened up the scoring.
Word scored early in the second half, midfielder AJ Tarr added one he shot from 35 yards out and Pizano scored two later in the game.
Bowie won 6-1 and Alvarado was named player of the match by his coaches.
Girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost one and won one last week in their games against Gainesville and Wichita Falls Legacy.
Bowie lost to Gainesville 4-2 before bouncing back to win against WF Legacy 2-0.
The Lady Rabbits did not start off the game well against the Lady Leopards on Jan. 20. Gainesville scored four goals in the first 14 minutes and the sky seemed to be falling.
Thankfully, Bowie settled down and was able to make it the rest of the half without giving up any more goals. After making some adjustments, the Lady Rabbits came out in the second half ready to compete.
Junior Mariah Tompkins scored early in the half and Bowie’s offensive pressure led to the Lady Leopards scoring an own goal shortly after to cut the score down to 4-2.
Unfortunately for the Lady Rabbits, they just could not get any more goals in the back of the net despite controlling the ball for much of the second half.
Gainesville held on to win 4-2.
Bowie avoided any lapse in play on Jan. 23 when playing Wichita Falls Legacy.
“Our girls played with purpose, cohesiveness and poise,” Word said. “Led by junior midfielders Adamari Alonso and Heidi Seibert, we were able to keep ourselves on the ball by owning the middle third of the field.”
Tompkins scored again followed by freshman midfielder Willow Siebert to give the Lady Rabbits the eventual 2-0 win.
Goalkeeper Yaquelyn Alvarez earned player of the match as she earned a shut out on the night.
Word also mentioned center-backs Vanessa Martinez and Stasha Stankovich for contributing towards the team’s great defense.
SPORTS
Girls Basketball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers stayed undefeated in district play with two wins last week.
The Lady Panthers won against Prairie Valley 62-13 and against Midway 48-31.
Saint Jo entered the week in first place in the district, with no losses suffered in the first round of district play.
The Lady Panthers first hosted the Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 21 and easily the beat the undermanned team.
It was the type of game where the bench players played about as much as the starters in the end.
Payzlie Cervantes led the team with 17 points and seven steals while Jordyn O’Neal was second with 11 points. Taylor Patrick led the team with 11 rebounds and seven assists.
The next game against Midway was a bit more competitive, though the team’s unknowingly played with the wrong size ball for the first three quarters of the game. Thankfully, it did not matter much in the end results as Saint Jo won 48-31.
Cervantes led the team with 15 points and six steals while Aubrey Morman was second with 13 points.
Patrick had a team high nine rebounds.
Cervantes was able to celebrate after the game with her teammates as she scored her 1,500 career point.
Missing scores
Forestburg reported its scheduled game against Prairie Valley was cancelled for having too few players.
The Bowie News did not receive scores or any news from Prairie Valley and Bellevue coaches for last week’s games.
