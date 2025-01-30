Lady Rabbits lose two close games

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost two close games last week against Jacksboro and City View.

The Lady Rabbits lost 48-43 against the Lady Tigers and 44-39 against the Lady Mustangs.

Bowie came into the week with a 3-4 district record and knowing it could compete with any team in the district. Every game would be important going forward if the Lady Rabbits wanted to make the playoffs.

Bowie first played Jacksboro at home on Jan. 21. The first game between the teams saw the Lady Rabbits come out on top in a game that could have gone either way, but that was back in December.

Bowie started the game well, closing off shots at the rim and daring Jacksboro to take perimeter shots as the Lady Rabbits were focused on taking out post player Hayden Walker.

In the first half it worked as Bowie dominated with defense and scored consistently in both quarters as it built up a 22-10 lead at halftime.

Unfortunately, the Lady Tigers came out in the third quarter pumped up to get back into the game. The defense caused turnovers which led to transition opportunities for Jacksboro. This seemed to juice its half court offense as it found more opportunities to get the ball inside despite the Lady Rabbits best efforts.

The Lady Tigers more than doubled their first half total with 20 points in the third quarter and got their first lead of the game 30-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

It was back and forth in the final period. Every time Bowie got the score within one basket, Jacksboro would make a basket to go up by two the next time down. The Lady Rabbits had to play around two of their starters being in foul trouble, but just could not close the gap at the end.

The Lady Tigers held on to win 48-43.

It was a tough outcome, but Bowie did not have long to dwell on it as it traveled to play at first place City View.

The Lady Rabbits got off to a good start, scoring well and getting to the free throw line as they led 14-8 after the first quarter. After a low-scoring and even second quarter, Bowie’s lead was 23-17 at halftime.

The Lady Rabbits were able to keep their lead as the game stayed more their pace in the third quarter, but their lead was tenuous, only growing by one point as they led 33-26 heading into the final period.

It was here where the explosive potential of City View showed up as the Lady Mustangs scored 18 points in the fourth quarter. Bowie had its lowest scoring quarter of the game, making only two baskets and scoring six points.

City View came back to win the game in the end 44-39.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly of the edition of the Bowie News.

For more pictures from the Jacksboro game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6872599&T=1