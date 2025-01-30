Nocona girls stay in first place in district, boys go 1-1 last week

Girls

The Nocona Lady Indians continued their march toward another district title with one-sided wins against Olney and Windthorst last week.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Cubs 79-16 and the Lady Trojans 56-33.

Nocona came into the week confident, having only been challenged in one of its district games so far and having last lost a district game way back in 2019.

The Lady Indians first hosted Olney on Feb. 21 and beat the poor Lady Cubs bad as Coach Kyle Spitzer wanted to make sure his team did not give less than its full effort despite the competition not being great.

The next game on Feb. 24 at Windthorst was a bit more competitive since the Lady Trojans are a playoff team, but Nocona still did not have much to worry about.

Spitzer had four of his regular starters not start the game so he could try and give plenty of valuable minutes to his younger and less experienced bench players.

While it was far from the Lady Indians best shooting night, the team played hard and won easily 56-33.

Boys

The Nocona Indians went 1-1 last week, picking up a solid win at home before losing on the road.

The Indians won 51-36 against Olney before traveling to Windthorst and losing 48-37.

Against the Cubs on Feb. 21, Nocona started off with a hot first quarter start to build up its lead. The middle quarters were more low-scoring and allowed Olney to catch up a bit before a blistering fourth quarter saw the Indians pull away by a comfortable margin.

It was a good win, but going into the game at the Trojans gym, Nocona knew it was a chance to move up in the district standings since Windthorst was one of the two teams it lost to in the first round of district play.

The Trojans were much taller and bigger and used that size to grab offensive rebounds at will sometimes. That meant every offensive possession from the Indians was treated as precious which kept the pace low as Nocona battled well despite the disadvantage.

Nocona trailed only 27-23 entering the fourth quarter. The final period saw the pace increase as both offenses finished in double-figures. Unfortunately, the Trojans nearly doubled their three-quarter total and pulled away, winning 48-37.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.

For pictures from the girls game against Windthorst, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6872602&T=1

For pictures from the boys game against Windthorst, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6872603&T=1