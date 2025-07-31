County commissioners agree to fund swift water rescue squad

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Fire Chiefs from a pair of Montague County volunteer departments made a pitch to the commissioner’s court Monday to organize a swift water rescue squad and won approval at an quoted cost of $140,000 for equipment and training.

Rusty Henley, chief of the City of Nocona VFD and Randal Preuninger, chief of Bowie Rural VFD, made the request that would include the purchase of two boats, equipment and accessories, plus training. The departments would house the boats and cycle through those who want to undertake training providing them for rescue efforts throughout the county.

Henley said we have all seen the flooding in south Texas and locally high water has created some dangerous situations. On Easter weekend during heavy rains there was a high water emergency and they had to wait an hour for a boat from Gainesville.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo – Rusty Henley, chief of the Nocona City VFD and Randal Preuninger, chief of the Bowie Rural VFD, talked to the commissioners Monday about funding a swift water rescue squad to serve the county. (Photo by Barbara Green)