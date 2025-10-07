Bowie City Council facing tight budget year

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Council members got their first look at the 2025-26 budget draft at their July 1 workshop and was scheduled for public preview on the July 8 council agenda. A public hearing also will be scheduled for the budget.

City Manager Bert Cunningham and Finance Director Pamela Woods went through the department proposals for expenditures and revenues.

The overall operational budget is proposed at $23,988,734 with $13,078,520 in the utility fund and $10,910,214 in the general fund. Projected total revenues are $23,993,088 with $13,078,520 in utility and $10,912,388.

