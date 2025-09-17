Home & Garden
Beautiful dessert color joins caladium family
Crème Brulee looks to be like a rare colored dessert for the landscape in 2026. It is the newest selection in the Heart to Heart series of caladiums.
I’ve been wanting to get my hands on some bulbs and now look a little like the Yorkie that chased down the car. As in what do I do with it?
I decided to go straight to the delicacy for the table and see how it might give me some direction. For those of you who don’t know, mostly guys I presume, Crème Brulee also is known as burnt crème. You see, I don’t know any guys who eat such desserts.
Read the full column from The Garden Guy in Thursday’s Bowie News.
Photo by Norman Winter
Home & Garden
Coast to Coast colors fill the garden
Coast to Coast in a Flash has made the summer one of the most beautiful in memory. Of course, I’m The Garden Guy and I am talking about plants, not a hasty trip from Columbus GA to Carmel. CA. Though the latter certainly sounds fun.
Coast to Coast is one of the most beautiful hosta varieties in the Shadowland series. In fact, it was a Proven Winners ‘Hosta of the Year’ not too long ago. It is an electrifying chartreuse that can light up a shady or filtered light part of the landscape like few other plants.
Read the latest column from The Garden Guy in the Thursday Bowie News.
Photo by Norman Winter
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office