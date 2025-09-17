Connect with us

Home & Garden

Beautiful dessert color joins caladium family

Published

3 hours ago

on

Crème Brulee looks to be like a rare colored dessert for the landscape in 2026. It is the newest selection in the Heart to Heart series of caladiums.
I’ve been wanting to get my hands on some bulbs and now look a little like the Yorkie that chased down the car. As in what do I do with it?
I decided to go straight to the delicacy for the table and see how it might give me some direction. For those of you who don’t know, mostly guys I presume, Crème Brulee also is known as burnt crème. You see, I don’t know any guys who eat such desserts.

Photo by Norman Winter

Home & Garden

Coast to Coast colors fill the garden

Published

2 weeks ago

on

09/04/2025

By

The Garden Guy Norman Winter

Coast to Coast in a Flash has made the summer one of the most beautiful in memory. Of course, I’m The Garden Guy and I am talking about plants, not a hasty trip from Columbus GA to Carmel. CA. Though the latter certainly sounds fun.
Coast to Coast is one of the most beautiful hosta varieties in the Shadowland series. In fact, it was a Proven Winners ‘Hosta of the Year’ not too long ago. It is an electrifying chartreuse that can light up a shady or filtered light part of the landscape like few other plants.

Photo by Norman Winter

