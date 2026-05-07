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Fairytail Fresco can launch flower fest in your yard

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1 day ago

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Though I am writing this in April the garden season in Georgia has been a blast and Fresco has been my favorite. You no doubt are pondering what Fresco is?
Well Fresco is a new hydrangea making its debut this year. So, I better get the correct name front and center. It is Fairytrail Fresco Cascade Hydrangea.
So, the fact that The Garden Guy is telling you I have fallen madly in love with a hydrangea that has been blooming in April already starts to stir the imagination.
Proven Winners tells everyone up front that it is early to bloom but Fairytrail Fresco was already blooming when other hydrangeas were deciding if they were going to live through the winter with the repeating vortex.

Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News.

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Tornado watch issued

Published

2 weeks ago

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04/26/2026

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WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 151

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX

35:5 PM CDT SUN APR 26, 2026

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 151 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

COOKE JACK MONTAGUE

YOUNG

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWIE, GAINESVILLE, GRAHAM,

JACKSBORO, NOCONA, AND OLNEY.

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Blind taste tests, better seafood

Published

4 weeks ago

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04/09/2026

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Lent has just ended and if you observed it in any way, strictly or somewhere in the middle, you probably felt it. That slow shift in how you cook, what you reach for, and how often you stand in the kitchen wondering what else there is besides peanut butter and pimento cheese. But there is something about going through a season like that that resets your perspective.
You come out the other side appreciating things you did not think twice about before, and sometimes you discover a few new ones along the way.
As a kid, the frozen seafood we ate came in a rectangular box and answered to the name fish sticks.
They were breaded within an inch of their life, cooked until vaguely crisp, and served with enough ketchup to make you forget what you were eating.
They were not great. They were fine, which for a long time was about the best you could say for most frozen fish. And that stuck with me.

Read the full On The Table feature in your Thursday Bowie News.

See a shrimp ramen recipe (top photo) in On the Table this week.

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Column explores qualifications for county judge, commissioner and justice of the peace

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2 months ago

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02/26/2026

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Leading up to this primary election there have been lots of questions about the requirements to fill these positions, which are the only contested races in Montague County. The Bowie News review the Texas Association of Counties and state code in regard to requirements and ongoing educational requirements. Read the column in Thursday’s Bowie News.

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