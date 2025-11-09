Saint Jo remains unbeaten

Despite a relatively pleasant first half of weather, lightning struck many times at Jackrabbit Stadium.

Bowie senior Rayder Mann struck Bridgeport three times in the first half. Two of those were with long touchdown runs and the third was an interception to help the Jackrabbits take a 21-14 lead at halftime.

The real lightning moved in just as halftime started and caused more than an hour delay. The teams warmed up and were ready to start the second half when lightning struck a third time.

It would prove to be the end of football for the night as the coaches agreed to call the game at that point. Bowie Coach Tyler Price said he was proud of the effort by his players.

