School ratings strong across area

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The staff of Texas Education Agency on Aug. 14 announced the release of 2026 A-F Accountability Ratings for public school systems and campuses across the state.

Almost all of the school districts in the county saw their district ratings increase or remain consistent, along with some of their campuses.

There were 1,202 districts and 9,105 campuses rated in 2026. Some 24% of both districts and campuses increased in rating compared to 2025.

Read the full story and see all the county ratings in your Thursday Bowie News.

2026 state accountability ratings

Bowie Independent School District – B, 80 of 100 points

Elementary/intermediate – C, 74

Junior high – B, 84

High school – B, 86

Bellevue ISD – A, 92

Forestburg ISD – B, 82

Gold-Burg ISD – C, 76

Montague ISD – A, 93

Nocona ISD – B, 86

Elementary – B, 80

Middle school – C, 79

High school – A, 94

Prairie Valley ISD – B, 88

Saint Jo ISD – B, 82

Elementary – D, 66

High school – A, 92