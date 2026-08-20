OBITUARIES
David Duke
July 24, 1960 – August 12, 2026
WICHITA FALLS – David Duke, 66, died on Aug. 12, 2026 in Wichita Falls, TX.
There was a visitation from 6 – 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the Abundant Life Church officiated by Pastor James Messer.
Interment followed in Terral Cemetery. Pallbearers were Randy Harris, Randy Croxton, Wiley Vanover, Zak Weaver, Bradley Lawrence and Ross Atteberry. Honorary pallbearers were David Morrison and the Red River Dozer Crew.
He was born on July 24, 1960 in Bowie to Harvey and Marjorie Romine Duke. He was a dozer operator mainly for Red River Dozer. He grew up in Terral, OK where he graduated high school. He married Micheal Heathington on Nov. 26, 1994 in Spanish Fort.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Micheal Duke; children, Leslie Halt, Kendra Grottie and Kyle Duke; sisters, Delores Weatherly and Sharon Westbrook; brothers, Ricky Duke and Ronnie Duke, and nine grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Eagle Point Cemetery Association.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Daniel Forrest Barrett
December 27, 1965 – August 12, 2026
NOCONA – Daniel Forrest Barrett, 60, died on Aug. 12, 2026.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born Dec. 27, 1965, in Spring Branch to James Harry Barrett and Opal Laverne Henderson. He played football at Northwestern and went on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He worked mostly as a stock broker.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Chuck Barrett.
He is survived by his three children, Reagan, Dylan and Connor; two grandchildren; sister, Sherri Lynn Watson; two nieces; one nephew and siblings, Jesse, Rich and Cheryl.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Timothy Tompkins
June 12, 1981 – August 2, 2026
DALLAS – Timothy Tompkins, 45, died on Aug. 2, 2026 in Dallas, TX.
There was a memorial service on at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Sparkman officiating. A private family interment will follow at a later date.
He was born on June 12, 1981 to Sam and Paula Tompkins in Wichita Falls. He was a driver, worked the oil industry for several years, wroked as a ranch manager and carpenter. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church. He married Christy Marie Harris on Sept. 24, 2005 in Nocona.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Tompkins, Nocona; parents, Sam and Paula Tompkins, Spanish Fort; sister, Amanda York, Wichita Falls; children, Samantha Dawn Tompkins, Stephenville, Brock Wilson Tompkins, Frisco, Deagan Brodie Tompkins, Spanish Fort, Lillian Marie “Lili” Tompkins, Spanish Fort and three nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church, P.O. Box 330, Nocona.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Monica René Sanford
February 28, 1977 – March 12, 2026
BRIDGEPORT – Monica René Sanford, 49, went home to be with Jesus on what we believe was Aug. 23, 2025, though the official date is March 12, 2026. While only God knows the exact moment Monica entered the gates of heaven, we find comfort in trusting that she was welcomed with love, peace and grace.
A celebration of life for Monica René Sanford will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at U-Turn World Ministries in Chico. Pastor Kevin Alexander will officiate.
Monica René Sanford was born on Feb. 28, 1977, in Bowie to William “Tony” Sanford and Billie Faye Miller. Her time with us ended far too soon, leaving a deep ache in the hearts of those who loved her, but her memory will continue to live on through the lives she touched, the love she gave and the moments that will forever be cherished.
Monica found great joy in the simple, meaningful moments of life. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and making them feel cherished, whether through her time, her attention or the special memories she created with them.
She also enjoyed fishing, scrapbooking, listening to music and spending time with family and friends. These were more than hobbies to Monica—they were ways she shared her heart, celebrated the people she loved and filled everyday moments with warmth, laughter and love.
Monica was preceded in death by those who surely welcomed her with open arms: her mother, Billie Faye Miller; grandmother, Darla Howell and her grandparents, B.F. “Red” and Helen Sanford.
Monica’s memory will be cherished by her sons, Noah Allen, River Robertson and Christopher Collins; daughters, Destiney Woodward and Caci Allen; father, William “Tony” Sanford and wife Deborah; sister, Darla Hastings and husband, Kyle; beloved grandchildren, Zoltan, Ivan, Darla, Brantley, Asa, Ava and Azariah as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
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