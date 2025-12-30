Connect with us

Youth fair fish fry Jan. 3

Published

16 hours ago

on

The annual Montague County Youth Fair fish fry, auction and concert is set for Jan. 3 at the Bowie Community Center.
The fish fry will be $10 a plate starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a gun prize drawing. A live auction with lots of great items from tools to housewares will be at 6:45 p.m., followed by the Jake Hooker concert at 8 p.m. The concert is a separate ticketed item.
Those with questions about this event may call Terry Gunter, 950-531-1934.

Proceeds help support youth at the fair during the premium sale.

BEDC, Chamber, BCDB host holiday open house

Published

7 days ago

on

12/24/2025

By

The Bowie Economic Development Corporation Boards, Bowie Community Development and Bowie Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual holiday open house recently and welcomed a large group of guests who enjoyed a “Taste of Bowie” showcasing food items from local restaurants. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Elementary staff collects items to assist family during the holidays

Published

7 days ago

on

12/24/2025

By

“Elf” Heidi Hamilton, counselor at Bowie Elementary School, and School Resource Officer Jerry Dilday, were preparing packages that will go to families in need this Christmas. All Around Wise Bikers collected more than 200 pairs of shoes for children in Wise and Montague Counties that were included. Local citizens and businesses donated winter clothing items and toys that will go to 40 students. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Bowie ISD receives ‘clean audit’ for fiscal 2024-25

Published

7 days ago

on

12/24/2025

By

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie School District received a “clean audit” with no deficiencies for fiscal year 2024-25, and the year-end deficit ended up being much less than projected in the budget.
Paul Edgin of Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming, PC, offered the audit report to the trustees at the Dec. 15 meeting. He noted the report would have normally been submitted in November, but the government shutdown caused a delay in verifying some federal program numbers.
In financial highlights the report shows district expenses, which totaled $19,585,049, were less than the program revenues of $3,668,622 and general revenues of $18,506,967. Total revenues increased 4% with $881,796, which he said was due to changes in operating grants and contributions and changes related to the retirement program and other post employment benefit plans.
The year-end deficit was $359,074, which was lower than the budget amount of $507,388. Edgin noted that a deficit is very common across all the districts in Texas.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

