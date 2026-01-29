Safari Dusk named annual of the year

Safari Dusk has been chosen as Proven Winners ‘Annual of the Year’. It is an incredibly beautiful flower that you must put in your repertoire of component plants, if you will, for mixed containers and hanging baskets.

Botanically speaking it is a Jamesbrittenia hybrid that in the United States goes by the common name South African Phlox. In containers from Florida to Alabama and Georgia show this plant has ‘Gold Medal’ written all over it.

