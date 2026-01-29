Connect with us

Home & Garden

Safari Dusk named annual of the year

Published

15 hours ago

on

Safari Dusk has been chosen as Proven Winners ‘Annual of the Year’. It is an incredibly beautiful flower that you must put in your repertoire of component plants, if you will, for mixed containers and hanging baskets.
Botanically speaking it is a Jamesbrittenia hybrid that in the United States goes by the common name South African Phlox. In containers from Florida to Alabama and Georgia show this plant has ‘Gold Medal’ written all over it.

Read the full feature in this week’s Home & Garden section in Thursday’s Bowie News.

Home & Garden

Superbena Sparkling Rose a top performer

Published

1 week ago

on

01/22/2026

By

Sparkling Rose may sound like an adult libation at your favorite Italian restaurant but in the gardening world it is a Superbena or should I say a ‘Super Verbena.’
Some in the green industry might consider it a novelty bedding plant, mainly due to its coloration. Personally, I don’t like the adjective novelty, mostly because of the dictionary’s number two definition, which is small and inexpensive.
Superbena Sparkling Rose is a Top Performer award winner. It reaches 12 -inches tall with a spread of up to 30-inches.

Read the Garden Guy in your Thursday Bowie News.

Home & Garden

Senorita Rosalita wins top landscape annual

Published

2 weeks ago

on

01/15/2026

By

Yogi Berra, the beloved Yankee catcher, was as famous for his sayings as he was his baseball prowess. One of my favorite sayings was its déjà vu all over again. When it comes to Senorita Rosalita cleome or spider flower it is déjà   vu again and again.
Senorita Rosalita has been chosen as the Proven Winners ‘Landscape Annual of the Year’ for 2026.  Awards are commonplace when it comes to Senorita Rosalita. It has won 166 awards which has to be up there against all other plants not called Supertunia Vista Bubblegum.

Read the full column in your Thursday Bowie News.

Home & Garden

Garner’s Petunia of the Year: Hoopla Vivid Orchid

Published

4 weeks ago

on

12/31/2025

By

Supertunia Hoopla Vivid Orchid petunia has only been out for a couple of years and is already lining the trophy case but no larger than being chosen as Proven Winners ‘Petunia of the Year’ for 2026. Indeed, it is living up to that Hoopla name.
With Supertunia Vistas like Bubblegum or Supertunia Mini Vistas like the Indigo or Yellow that run up large numbers of awards those of a more standard nature are nonetheless just as tough and perverting in the landscape, hanging basket, box or container.

Read the full Garden Guy column in Thursday’s Bowie News.

