Home & Garden
Superbena Sparkling Rose a top performer
Sparkling Rose may sound like an adult libation at your favorite Italian restaurant but in the gardening world it is a Superbena or should I say a ‘Super Verbena.’
Some in the green industry might consider it a novelty bedding plant, mainly due to its coloration. Personally, I don’t like the adjective novelty, mostly because of the dictionary’s number two definition, which is small and inexpensive.
Superbena Sparkling Rose is a Top Performer award winner. It reaches 12 -inches tall with a spread of up to 30-inches.
Home & Garden
Senorita Rosalita wins top landscape annual
Yogi Berra, the beloved Yankee catcher, was as famous for his sayings as he was his baseball prowess. One of my favorite sayings was its déjà vu all over again. When it comes to Senorita Rosalita cleome or spider flower it is déjà vu again and again.
Senorita Rosalita has been chosen as the Proven Winners ‘Landscape Annual of the Year’ for 2026. Awards are commonplace when it comes to Senorita Rosalita. It has won 166 awards which has to be up there against all other plants not called Supertunia Vista Bubblegum.
Home & Garden
Garner’s Petunia of the Year: Hoopla Vivid Orchid
Supertunia Hoopla Vivid Orchid petunia has only been out for a couple of years and is already lining the trophy case but no larger than being chosen as Proven Winners ‘Petunia of the Year’ for 2026. Indeed, it is living up to that Hoopla name.
With Supertunia Vistas like Bubblegum or Supertunia Mini Vistas like the Indigo or Yellow that run up large numbers of awards those of a more standard nature are nonetheless just as tough and perverting in the landscape, hanging basket, box or container.
Home & Garden
Christmas plant combos make dazzling displays
As you read this it will be about 2 weeks until National Poinsettia Day, which is Dec. 12.
Just so you don’t have to wonder it will always be Dec.12 in honor of Joel Poinsett Ambassador to Mexico. He is credited with introducing this beloved Christmas plant to the United States.
The Garden Guy is writing about it now in hopes that you will help end the holiday affliction known as Poinsettias Without Partners. Okay I am smiling too!
Proven Winners initiated a program 18 years ago to put an end to the Poinsettia Lonely Hearts Club by showing all of us an incredible combination.
