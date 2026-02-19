Connect with us

Prime Times makes Garden Guy's heart race

The Garden Guy makes it his charge to keep up with producers from Texas to New York keeping my fingers on what is happening regarding hot new flowers and creative recipes for baskets, containers and landscape designs. One of my favorites is Rowe Farms in Jacksonville, TX.
Rowe Farms always starts off their posts saying, “Feeling Blessed,” which rubs off on their followers fairly quickly. They have a great habit of showing what’s headed out on the trucks including the city and state destination. It’s kind of like showing a T-bone steak to a hungry cowboy, or the Garden Guy!

A recent post showed what was headed to Houston: A Proven Winners’ recipe called Prime Time was front and center making my heart race.

Read the full column in your Thursday Bowie News.

Home & Garden

Crazy for all the colorful coneflowers

As we head into 2026 it’s time to get serious with you perennial lovers and ask, “Have you gotten your color coded?”
I’m not talking about a Pantone analysis of your home and landscape, but a healthy supply of some of the finest coneflowers in the marketplace.
You see, while you’ve been spending years coming up with 357 ways to use Supertunia ‘Vista Bubblegum’ petunias, Proven Winners has quietly built a collection of dazzling echinacea coneflowers that will shock you.

Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.

Home & Garden

Magic in everchanging luscious lantana

While we all sit under the spell of Old Man Winter, no kin I promise, I thought I would share three plants that I consider to be magical in the landscape.
They are all three Luscious lantanas but they are like magic as you prepare to design your flower border for the new year.
The flowers I am talking about are Luscious Royale Cosmo, Luscious Basket Tangeglow and Luscious Berry Blend. The three of them have combined for 57 awards from North to South and I assure you there are a passel of ‘Perfect Score’ trophies.

Read the full Garden Guy column in Home and Garden in your Thursday Bowie News

Home & Garden

Safari Dusk named annual of the year

Safari Dusk has been chosen as Proven Winners ‘Annual of the Year’. It is an incredibly beautiful flower that you must put in your repertoire of component plants, if you will, for mixed containers and hanging baskets.
Botanically speaking it is a Jamesbrittenia hybrid that in the United States goes by the common name South African Phlox. In containers from Florida to Alabama and Georgia show this plant has ‘Gold Medal’ written all over it.

Read the full feature in this week’s Home & Garden section in Thursday’s Bowie News.

