Hydrangeas need good partners

The Garden Guy received quite a few comments and messages from a recent Facebook post picturing a Let’s Dance Sky View hydrangea in partnership with a Pyromania Backdraft red hot poker or torch lily.

This prompted me to ask Google to show me photos of hydrangea partnerships or combinations in the landscape. The results brought back old memories.

Your humble Garden Guy is a former director of the American Rose Society and its Gardens of the American Rose Center in Shreveport, LA. It wasn’t long after I was there I asked some rosarian about rose bush companions.

A puzzled look came on his face. I soon realized the companions were more roses.

It seems after consulting Google that the hydrangea issue pf partnerships was indeed more hydrangeas. The difference is that in the rose scenario it is lining up 250 roses in rows like marching soldiers. I assure you these gardens were spectacular.

Read the full Garden Guy story in your Thursday Bowie News.