Home & Garden
Hydrangeas need good partners
The Garden Guy received quite a few comments and messages from a recent Facebook post picturing a Let’s Dance Sky View hydrangea in partnership with a Pyromania Backdraft red hot poker or torch lily.
This prompted me to ask Google to show me photos of hydrangea partnerships or combinations in the landscape. The results brought back old memories.
Your humble Garden Guy is a former director of the American Rose Society and its Gardens of the American Rose Center in Shreveport, LA. It wasn’t long after I was there I asked some rosarian about rose bush companions.
A puzzled look came on his face. I soon realized the companions were more roses.
It seems after consulting Google that the hydrangea issue pf partnerships was indeed more hydrangeas. The difference is that in the rose scenario it is lining up 250 roses in rows like marching soldiers. I assure you these gardens were spectacular.
Home & Garden
Prime Times makes Garden Guy’s heart race
The Garden Guy makes it his charge to keep up with producers from Texas to New York keeping my fingers on what is happening regarding hot new flowers and creative recipes for baskets, containers and landscape designs. One of my favorites is Rowe Farms in Jacksonville, TX.
Rowe Farms always starts off their posts saying, “Feeling Blessed,” which rubs off on their followers fairly quickly. They have a great habit of showing what’s headed out on the trucks including the city and state destination. It’s kind of like showing a T-bone steak to a hungry cowboy, or the Garden Guy!
A recent post showed what was headed to Houston: A Proven Winners’ recipe called Prime Time was front and center making my heart race.
Home & Garden
Crazy for all the colorful coneflowers
As we head into 2026 it’s time to get serious with you perennial lovers and ask, “Have you gotten your color coded?”
I’m not talking about a Pantone analysis of your home and landscape, but a healthy supply of some of the finest coneflowers in the marketplace.
You see, while you’ve been spending years coming up with 357 ways to use Supertunia ‘Vista Bubblegum’ petunias, Proven Winners has quietly built a collection of dazzling echinacea coneflowers that will shock you.
Home & Garden
Magic in everchanging luscious lantana
While we all sit under the spell of Old Man Winter, no kin I promise, I thought I would share three plants that I consider to be magical in the landscape.
They are all three Luscious lantanas but they are like magic as you prepare to design your flower border for the new year.
The flowers I am talking about are Luscious Royale Cosmo, Luscious Basket Tangeglow and Luscious Berry Blend. The three of them have combined for 57 awards from North to South and I assure you there are a passel of ‘Perfect Score’ trophies.
