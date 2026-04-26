Tornado watch issued

Lent has just ended and if you observed it in any way, strictly or somewhere in the middle, you probably felt it. That slow shift in how you cook, what you reach for, and how often you stand in the kitchen wondering what else there is besides peanut butter and pimento cheese. But there is something about going through a season like that that resets your perspective.

You come out the other side appreciating things you did not think twice about before, and sometimes you discover a few new ones along the way.

As a kid, the frozen seafood we ate came in a rectangular box and answered to the name fish sticks.

They were breaded within an inch of their life, cooked until vaguely crisp, and served with enough ketchup to make you forget what you were eating.

They were not great. They were fine, which for a long time was about the best you could say for most frozen fish. And that stuck with me.

Read the full On The Table feature in your Thursday Bowie News.

See a shrimp ramen recipe (top photo) in On the Table this week.