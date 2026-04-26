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Tornado watch issued

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32 seconds ago

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WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 151

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX

35:5 PM CDT SUN APR 26, 2026

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 151 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

COOKE JACK MONTAGUE

YOUNG

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWIE, GAINESVILLE, GRAHAM,

JACKSBORO, NOCONA, AND OLNEY.

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EDIBLES

Blind taste tests, better seafood

Published

2 weeks ago

on

04/09/2026

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Lent has just ended and if you observed it in any way, strictly or somewhere in the middle, you probably felt it. That slow shift in how you cook, what you reach for, and how often you stand in the kitchen wondering what else there is besides peanut butter and pimento cheese. But there is something about going through a season like that that resets your perspective.
You come out the other side appreciating things you did not think twice about before, and sometimes you discover a few new ones along the way.
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They were not great. They were fine, which for a long time was about the best you could say for most frozen fish. And that stuck with me.

Read the full On The Table feature in your Thursday Bowie News.

See a shrimp ramen recipe (top photo) in On the Table this week.

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Column explores qualifications for county judge, commissioner and justice of the peace

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2 months ago

on

02/26/2026

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Leading up to this primary election there have been lots of questions about the requirements to fill these positions, which are the only contested races in Montague County. The Bowie News review the Texas Association of Counties and state code in regard to requirements and ongoing educational requirements. Read the column in Thursday’s Bowie News.

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Friday school closures

Published

3 months ago

on

01/29/2026

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Bellevue ISD will start at 10 a.m. on Friday

Gold-Burg, Forestburg and Prairie Valley will not have school Friday.

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