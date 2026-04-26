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Tornado watch issued
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 151
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX
35:5 PM CDT SUN APR 26, 2026
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 151 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS
COOKE JACK MONTAGUE
YOUNG
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWIE, GAINESVILLE, GRAHAM,
JACKSBORO, NOCONA, AND OLNEY.
EDIBLES
Blind taste tests, better seafood
Lent has just ended and if you observed it in any way, strictly or somewhere in the middle, you probably felt it. That slow shift in how you cook, what you reach for, and how often you stand in the kitchen wondering what else there is besides peanut butter and pimento cheese. But there is something about going through a season like that that resets your perspective.
You come out the other side appreciating things you did not think twice about before, and sometimes you discover a few new ones along the way.
As a kid, the frozen seafood we ate came in a rectangular box and answered to the name fish sticks.
They were breaded within an inch of their life, cooked until vaguely crisp, and served with enough ketchup to make you forget what you were eating.
They were not great. They were fine, which for a long time was about the best you could say for most frozen fish. And that stuck with me.
Read the full On The Table feature in your Thursday Bowie News.
See a shrimp ramen recipe (top photo) in On the Table this week.
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Column explores qualifications for county judge, commissioner and justice of the peace
Leading up to this primary election there have been lots of questions about the requirements to fill these positions, which are the only contested races in Montague County. The Bowie News review the Texas Association of Counties and state code in regard to requirements and ongoing educational requirements. Read the column in Thursday’s Bowie News.
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Friday school closures
Bellevue ISD will start at 10 a.m. on Friday
Gold-Burg, Forestburg and Prairie Valley will not have school Friday.
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