New boil water order went in on Sunday morning

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. June 9 in council chambers.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will discuss the 2026-27 budget process.

After the consent agenda and public comments, the 2027 Montague County Tax Appraisal District budget will be presented.

Other topics of new business will include amendments to the finance department purchasing policy; ordinance adding a pickleball court reservation fee and ordinance prohibiting drilling and mining or the reopening of an abandoned well or mine in any public park located within the city limits and resolution authorizing the submission of an application to the Texas Parks and Wildlife for a 2027 local park grant.