NEWS
Summer Reading opens with bubble bus
Bowie Library’s Summer Reading program began on June 8 and will continue through July 28.
This year’s theme is “Unearth a Story,” with a focus on prehistoric items and dinosaurs.
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12 and these free programs will be at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. every
Tuesday in June and July excluding June 23, July 14 and July 21 when it will be at the library.
Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. Each child also receives a book at the end of the series.
The program will include the following activities: June 16, Bright Star Theater Group; June 23, Read and Go take home craft; July 7, dinosaur exhibit; July 14, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum program; July 21, Read and Go take home craft and July 28, Creature Teacher.
‘Tween and Teen
There will be a summer reading program for this age group of those 11 to 18.
Programs at are 2 p.m. June 11, 18 and 25 all at the library. Youngsters can do dinosaur scratch art, air-dry clay diffuser disc and take part in an escape room. Call 872-2681 with questions.
NEWS
Runaway juvenile sought by sheriff’s office
On June 8, 2026, at approximately 9:16 p.m., a deputy with the Montague County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bowie Police Department in reference to a runaway juvenile from Indian Hills Road, Bowie.
The reporting party was the mother of the missing female. The mother advised her daughter identified as Emalyn Maye Scott a 16-year-old white female had been missing since approximately 1 a.m.
The reporting party advised Emalyn and a female friend had gone for a walk around midnight on U.S. 81 near Indian Hills Road before returning to the residence and going to bed. When the mother got up on the morning of June 8, Emalyn was not at the residence.
Emalyn was entered into NCIC/TCIC and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was contacted. A notice also was sent to all agencies within 200 miles of Montague County.
The last known whereabouts of Emalyn was on June 8, 2026, at approximately 12:30 a.m. where a deputy had come into contact with her and her friend during their walk that was reported by the mother. She was observed again, walking by herself, at approximately 2 a.m. These contacts were prior to her being reported as missing.
Emalyn is approximately 5’02” tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on Emalyn’s whereabouts contact the Montague County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (940) 894-2871.
NEWS
Boil order remains in place on Decatur Street
A BOIL WATER NOTICE remains in effect for the 400 block of Decatur Street following a water main break. Residents in the affected area should be using boiled or bottled water for drinking, eating, or brushing teeth. If you need bottled water as a result of this notice, please contact the City of Bowie, TX Office of Emergency Management at (940) 977-4941.
NEWS
New boil water order went in on Sunday morning
A BOIL WATER NOTICE remains in effect for the 400 block of Decatur Street following a water main break. Residents in the affected area should be using boiled or bottled water for drinking, eating, or brushing teeth. If you need bottled water as a result of this notice, please contact the City of Bowie, TX Office of Emergency Management at (940) 977-4941.
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