Summer reading hosted each Tuesday

The 2026 Pioneer Court crowning and reunion will be at 2:30 p.m. on June 26 at the Bowie Community Center.

Hosted by the Amity Club of Bowie the public is invited to attend the ceremony and meet the court along with other Jim Bowie Days dignitaries.

The court will feature Queen Lynetta Slaton and Duchesses Teresa Burns and Lenesa Preuninger.

Pioneer Queen

Lynetta Slaton

When the Amity Club of Bowie selected Lynetta Rae Boudreaux Slaton as the 2026 Jim Bowie Days Pioneer Queen, they chose someone whose life story reflects the very spirit of Bowie, Texas; service, dedication, friendship and a deep love for community.

Read the full story and meet the ladies of the Pioneer Court in your Thursday Bowie News.

Duchess Lanesa Preuninger