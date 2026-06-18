COUNTY LIFE
Saint Jo preparing for July 4th celebration
The community of Saint Jo is gearing up for its annual July 4th Celebration offering a traditional family picnic in the park with free watermelon and games all capped off with a fireworks spectacular by the Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department.
This popular celebration is the largest in the county and will take place in Boggess Park on July 4. Bring your family, your lawnchairs and your patriotic spirit to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.
There will be basketball, volleyball and horseshoes available to play, while folks can enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs and snowcones. The homemade ice contest also is back. Those who wish to sponsor or participate may call Britney Thomas at 903-870-8338.
COUNTY LIFE
Summer reading hosted each Tuesday
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12 and these free programs will be at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in June and July excluding June 23, July 14 and July 21 when it will be at the library.
Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. Each child also receives a book at the end of the series.
The program will include the following activities: June 23, Read and Go take home craft; July 7, dinosaur exhibit; July 14, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum program; July 21, Read and Go take home craft and July 28, Creature Teacher.
COUNTY LIFE
Music festival moves inside, but music continues
Despite a few obstacles the second annual Bowie Music Festival filled the Bowie Community Center with music Saturday night. Thad Murphy, overall winner of the center’s recent songwriting contest, joined the Monty Dawson Band for a tune. The festival moved inside due to possible rain, but then the headline band The Low Down Drifters had airport delays on the east coast and could not get to Bowie. They hope to make a return trip for a free show in the future.
COUNTY LIFE
Lynetta Slaton to lead 2026 Pioneer Court
The 2026 Pioneer Court crowning and reunion will be at 2:30 p.m. on June 26 at the Bowie Community Center.
Hosted by the Amity Club of Bowie the public is invited to attend the ceremony and meet the court along with other Jim Bowie Days dignitaries.
The court will feature Queen Lynetta Slaton and Duchesses Teresa Burns and Lenesa Preuninger.
Pioneer Queen
Lynetta Slaton
When the Amity Club of Bowie selected Lynetta Rae Boudreaux Slaton as the 2026 Jim Bowie Days Pioneer Queen, they chose someone whose life story reflects the very spirit of Bowie, Texas; service, dedication, friendship and a deep love for community.
Read the full story and meet the ladies of the Pioneer Court in your Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News