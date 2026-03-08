Bowie Elementary opens year with new entry plan

Bowie Elementary School recently received a parking lot refresh! With this refresh the drop off and pick up procedures will be changing. Parents will enter Cosby Lane from Upper Montague Road. You will follow the arrows. We ask that our Lil Jackrabbits are in the backseat driver side. This will ensure the safety of our staff and your child. Once your child is unloaded, you may exit LEFT or RIGHT onto Lovers Lane.

For PICKUP parents will form TWO LINES on COSBY Lane. The TWO lanes will merge into one at the curve. There will be one line on the straight away. Staff will load your child.

We know this will be a very new procedure for BES, so please be patient as we all get used to this. We will release a video later to show you STEP by STEP.

We will issue car tags to help this process go smoothly! This will be for PK-2nd grade