NEWS
Saint Jo rescinds boil water order
NEWS
Heat advisory continues
A heat advisory continues to blanket North Texas, please take care out in the heat. Check on your neighbors and pets to make sure they are staying comfortable and safe.
NEWS
Bowie Water plant to begin summer chlorine coversion
The annual summer chlorine conversion at the City of Bowie Water Treatment Plant will run Aug. 6 to Sept. 5.
Jerry Sutton, plant supervisor, said customers may notice some minor odor and taste issues with the water during this period as the treatment system changes disinfectant. This is a yearly state mandate for the conversion. Questions may be directed to the water plant at 940-872-6414
The plant uses a combination of ammonia and chlorine called chloramines. Across a period of time those ingredients build up in the system and it takes a change to straight chlorine across 28 days to clear it out. At the end of 30 days the water should return to normal.
NEWS
Citizens speak out against Flock cameras
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
An overflow crowd expressed their concerns about the pending use of automated license plate recognition cameras within and near the Bowie city limits to the city council Tuesday night.
Their negative view of the cameras led to the council voting 4-2 against the police chief entering into an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation allowing the installation and operation of the cameras on state highway right-of-ways.
A Flock camera is an automated license plate reader (ALPR) system used by police, neighborhoods and businesses to track vehicle movements. The system records license plates, vehicle types, colors and unique features like bumper stickers. It stores this information in a cloud database for 30 days.
The TxDOT agreement is just the second step in the plan to obtain the cameras. In March, Police Chief Guy Green got approval from the council to support a grant application to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority that would fund six cameras.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
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