NEWS
Montague County is now under a ban on outdoor burning
Montague County Judge Kevin Benton issues an emergency order for a ban on all outdoor burning at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 4.
This order will expired in seven days until additional action is taken.
The order states the imminent threat of disaster from wildfire and drought continues to exist, mitigation of these factors prohibits the burning of trash and domestic waste, maintenance or land clearing, brush, campfires and trees.
This order limits outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, harvest or agricultural crops or welding allowed with the following restrictions:
Area should be clean 15 feet or more on welding site; there should be at least 55 gallons of water with the ability to pressurize and spray welding site; an additional person should be on site with welder to spot fires and a fire extinguisher on site.
NEWS
Bowie Elementary opens year with new entry plan
Bowie Elementary School recently received a parking lot refresh! With this refresh the drop off and pick up procedures will be changing. Parents will enter Cosby Lane from Upper Montague Road. You will follow the arrows. We ask that our Lil Jackrabbits are in the backseat driver side. This will ensure the safety of our staff and your child. Once your child is unloaded, you may exit LEFT or RIGHT onto Lovers Lane.
For PICKUP parents will form TWO LINES on COSBY Lane. The TWO lanes will merge into one at the curve. There will be one line on the straight away. Staff will load your child.
We know this will be a very new procedure for BES, so please be patient as we all get used to this. We will release a video later to show you STEP by STEP.
We will issue car tags to help this process go smoothly! This will be for PK-2nd grade
NEWS
Saint Jo rescinds boil water order
NEWS
Heat advisory continues
A heat advisory continues to blanket North Texas, please take care out in the heat. Check on your neighbors and pets to make sure they are staying comfortable and safe.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News