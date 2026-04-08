Montague County is now under a ban on outdoor burning

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton issues an emergency order for a ban on all outdoor burning at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 4.

This order will expired in seven days until additional action is taken.

The order states the imminent threat of disaster from wildfire and drought continues to exist, mitigation of these factors prohibits the burning of trash and domestic waste, maintenance or land clearing, brush, campfires and trees.

This order limits outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, harvest or agricultural crops or welding allowed with the following restrictions:

Area should be clean 15 feet or more on welding site; there should be at least 55 gallons of water with the ability to pressurize and spray welding site; an additional person should be on site with welder to spot fires and a fire extinguisher on site.