Beyond the sticker: ID the most affordable new vehicles

(Feature Impact)For most households, buying a new vehicle is one of the largest financial decisions they’ll make. The purchase price is only the beginning, however. Fuel, maintenance, depreciation and insurance all contribute to the total cost of ownership, making affordability a consideration that extends well beyond the showroom.

To help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions, Mercury Insurance recently released its annual rankings of the most affordable new 2026 model year vehicles to insure, identifying the top-performing SUV, truck, sedan and electric or hybrid vehicles in four of today’s most popular categories.

“Consumers naturally compare purchase price, fuel economy, safety ratings and technology features before buying a vehicle,” said Chong Gao, director of research and development for Mercury Insurance. “Insurance is one of the few ownership costs drivers can estimate before making a purchase. Factoring it into the decision gives consumers a more complete picture of what that vehicle is likely to cost over the years they own it.”

While every driver’s premium is unique, this year’s rankings also revealed a broader trend: Practical, mainstream vehicles continue to offer some of the strongest long-term insurance value.

“Vehicles designed for everyday drivers often strike the best balance between safety, repairability and replacement costs,” Gao said. “That’s reflected in this year’s rankings, where familiar models from manufacturers like Hyundai, Chevrolet, Honda, Kia and Volkswagen rose to the top. It reinforces the idea that choosing a practical vehicle can pay dividends well beyond the purchase price.”

A Cost You Can Plan For

Unlike unexpected repairs or fluctuating fuel prices, insurance is a predictable ownership expense consumers can research before purchasing a vehicle.

Comparing insurance costs alongside purchase price, fuel economy, maintenance expenses and expected repair costs can help shoppers better understand the long-term financial commitment of vehicle ownership.

Factors Influencing Insurance Costs

Insurance costs are influenced by many factors, but repair complexity, parts availability, vehicle safety systems and historical claims experience all contribute to how a vehicle is insured. While advanced safety technology can help reduce accidents, vehicles that are easier and less expensive to repair can also help improve long-term affordability. Among the considerations insurers evaluate are:

Repair and replacement costs

Historical claims experience

Vehicle safety features and crash performance

Theft frequency

Availability and cost of replacement parts

Vehicle performance characteristics

The Most Affordable Vehicles to Insure

This year’s rankings show practical, mainstream vehicles continue to offer some of the strongest insurance value. The top spot in both the SUV and electric and hybrid categories was claimed by Hyundai while Chevrolet led the truck category and Volkswagen topped the sedan rankings. Rounding out Mercury’s rankings were several familiar nameplates recognized for balancing insurance affordability with everyday value.

SUVs:

Hyundai Santa Fe

Chevrolet Blazer

Honda Pilot

Kia Sportage

Honda Passport

Trucks:

Chevrolet Colorado LT

Chevrolet Silverado C3500

Ford Maverick and Ranger

Hyundai Santa Cruz SE

Toyota Tundra CrewMax

Sedans and Coupes:

Volkswagen Golf R

Acura Integra

Honda Prelude

Kia K4

Mazda3

Electric and Hybrids:

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Kia Sportage Hybrid

Ford Escape Hybrid

Honda CR-V Hybrid

“The smartest vehicle purchase isn’t always the one with the lowest sticker price,” Gao said. “It’s the one that delivers the best overall value over time. Comparing insurance before buying gives consumers another tool to make a more informed decision.”

Visit MercuryInsurance.com to see the full rankings and request a quote to get a more complete understanding of long-term ownership costs.

Photo courtesy of Hyundai America (Hyundai Santa Fe)

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (couple using laptop)

Mercury Insurance