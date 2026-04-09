Live Better
Beyond the sticker: ID the most affordable new vehicles
(Feature Impact)For most households, buying a new vehicle is one of the largest financial decisions they’ll make. The purchase price is only the beginning, however. Fuel, maintenance, depreciation and insurance all contribute to the total cost of ownership, making affordability a consideration that extends well beyond the showroom.
To help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions, Mercury Insurance recently released its annual rankings of the most affordable new 2026 model year vehicles to insure, identifying the top-performing SUV, truck, sedan and electric or hybrid vehicles in four of today’s most popular categories.
“Consumers naturally compare purchase price, fuel economy, safety ratings and technology features before buying a vehicle,” said Chong Gao, director of research and development for Mercury Insurance. “Insurance is one of the few ownership costs drivers can estimate before making a purchase. Factoring it into the decision gives consumers a more complete picture of what that vehicle is likely to cost over the years they own it.”
While every driver’s premium is unique, this year’s rankings also revealed a broader trend: Practical, mainstream vehicles continue to offer some of the strongest long-term insurance value.
“Vehicles designed for everyday drivers often strike the best balance between safety, repairability and replacement costs,” Gao said. “That’s reflected in this year’s rankings, where familiar models from manufacturers like Hyundai, Chevrolet, Honda, Kia and Volkswagen rose to the top. It reinforces the idea that choosing a practical vehicle can pay dividends well beyond the purchase price.”
A Cost You Can Plan For
Unlike unexpected repairs or fluctuating fuel prices, insurance is a predictable ownership expense consumers can research before purchasing a vehicle.
Comparing insurance costs alongside purchase price, fuel economy, maintenance expenses and expected repair costs can help shoppers better understand the long-term financial commitment of vehicle ownership.
Factors Influencing Insurance Costs
Insurance costs are influenced by many factors, but repair complexity, parts availability, vehicle safety systems and historical claims experience all contribute to how a vehicle is insured. While advanced safety technology can help reduce accidents, vehicles that are easier and less expensive to repair can also help improve long-term affordability. Among the considerations insurers evaluate are:
- Repair and replacement costs
- Historical claims experience
- Vehicle safety features and crash performance
- Theft frequency
- Availability and cost of replacement parts
- Vehicle performance characteristics
The Most Affordable Vehicles to Insure
This year’s rankings show practical, mainstream vehicles continue to offer some of the strongest insurance value. The top spot in both the SUV and electric and hybrid categories was claimed by Hyundai while Chevrolet led the truck category and Volkswagen topped the sedan rankings. Rounding out Mercury’s rankings were several familiar nameplates recognized for balancing insurance affordability with everyday value.
SUVs:
- Hyundai Santa Fe
- Chevrolet Blazer
- Honda Pilot
- Kia Sportage
- Honda Passport
Trucks:
- Chevrolet Colorado LT
- Chevrolet Silverado C3500
- Ford Maverick and Ranger
- Hyundai Santa Cruz SE
- Toyota Tundra CrewMax
Sedans and Coupes:
- Volkswagen Golf R
- Acura Integra
- Honda Prelude
- Kia K4
- Mazda3
Electric and Hybrids:
- Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
- Chevrolet Blazer EV
- Kia Sportage Hybrid
- Ford Escape Hybrid
- Honda CR-V Hybrid
“The smartest vehicle purchase isn’t always the one with the lowest sticker price,” Gao said. “It’s the one that delivers the best overall value over time. Comparing insurance before buying gives consumers another tool to make a more informed decision.”
Visit MercuryInsurance.com to see the full rankings and request a quote to get a more complete understanding of long-term ownership costs.
Photo courtesy of Hyundai America (Hyundai Santa Fe)
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (couple using laptop)
Live Better
5 ways to naturally support summer energy and focus
(Feature Impact) Summertime means sunshine, longer days, family vacations and social events everywhere you look – but summer can slip away if you feel too tired and distracted to make the most of your experiences.
According to a survey conducted by Atomik Research on behalf of Botanic Tonics, many adults ages 21 and older struggle to feel fully present in summer activities. Nearly half of respondents said having enough energy and a clear mind would help them get more enjoyment out of the summer moments that matter most.
With that in mind, here are five simple daily habits to support your energy and focus throughout the rest of the summer season.
Improve Your Sleep Quality
It might sound obvious, but getting better sleep should be a top priority for anyone trying to harness more physical and mental energy throughout the day. Keep your bedroom cool, dark and quiet; avoid consuming caffeine too close to bedtime; and wind down with a relaxing routine like reading or yoga.
Get Regular Exercise
Even though a workout consumes energy in the short term, it pays you back with dividends. Just 30 minutes of movement a day – including favorite summer activities like swimming or playing games in the yard – can improve your mood. Physical movement also helps reduce stress, which was a reported obstacle for 33% of survey respondents who wished they could be more present with friends and family during the summer months.
Stay Hydrated
When the weather is hot, it becomes more important to stay on top of your hydration. Even mild dehydration can negatively impact your energy and focus. When you’re out of the house, bring a reusable water bottle and set reminders to drink regularly, especially during and after outdoor activities.
Limit Device Usage
When you’re feeling sluggish, it can be tempting to collapse on the couch or in bed to scroll on your phone or watch TV. There’s nothing wrong with screen time in moderation, but digital fatigue is real and it can drain your energy and disrupt your sleep. Plus, 49% of surveyed adults said social-media-driven FOMO (“fear of missing out”) made it harder for them to enjoy their summer experiences in the moment.
Try Botanical Energy Offerings
When energy levels start to dip, it’s easy to reach for a cup of coffee, a sugary energy drink or soda. Products made with thoughtfully sourced botanical ingredients offer a different approach. For example, Botanic Tonics’ “feel free” kava-centric supplements are designed to deliver chilled energy: a unique combination of energy, focus and elevated mood.
For smooth, sustained energy without caffeine jitters or sugar crashes, try KavaMaté, crafted with noble kava root and yerba maté. For those looking to elevate their mood and enhance focus, feel free Classic is thoughtfully crafted with noble kava root and natural whole leaf kratom – never synthetic ingredients, alcohol or concentrates.
Learn more about these products, responsible consumption and where to purchase at BotanicTonics.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
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Live Better
Teach and inspire your kids by exploring your family history
(Feature Impact) During back-to-school season, education is naturally at the forefront of most parents’ minds. While a lot of important learning is accomplished in the classroom, there are so many opportunities to continue challenging and developing children’s minds and hearts in family life as well. Learning about history together is a practical way to inspire deep, meaningful conversations about the world, whether from books, documentaries or visits to museums.
Watch this video to learn more
Now is an opportune time to explore the story of Anne Frank, a Jewish teenager evading Nazi capture during the Holocaust. Families can read her famous diary together then visit “Anne Frank The Exhibition,” presented by the Anne Frank House at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. This comprehensive exhibition immerses visitors in the context that shaped Frank’s life, from her early years in Frankfurt through her tragic death and how her father ensured her legacy. The centerpiece is the first full-scale recreation of the Annex where the Frank family and four other Jews hid during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. The exhibition, recommended for visitors ages 10 and older, is open through early 2027.
No matter what piece of history families choose to delve into together, they should take the time to discuss with their kids what they’re thinking and feeling about everything they’re discovering. Then together they can figure out what lessons from the past can be taken into the future.
“Anne Frank ’s story is a powerful reminder of what happens when fear and hatred are
allowed to take root,” said Dr. Chevy Humphrey, Griffin Museum of Science and Industry
president and CEO. “At the same time, it reveals the quiet but enduring strength of
curiosity, creativity and resilience, values that sit at the heart of our mission. We hope this
exhibition offers meaningful moments of reflection for our guests, particularly young
people, and encourages them to think critically about their role in the world they are
inheriting.”
Learn more about the exhibit and other experiences that bring history and science to life at GriffinMSI.org.
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Live Better
Expert entertaining advice for hosting summer soirees
(Feature Impact) For summer hosts across the country, few pairings are as timeless and crowd-pleasing as wine and cheese. Approachable, easy to find and naturally complementary, these warm-weather favorites are a perfect fit for a variety of occasions.
At the end of the day, summer entertaining is about good food, good wine and creating a space where people feel welcome, according to sommelier Sam Capaldi, whose mission is to make wine fun and approachable.
“My ideal celebration is pretty simple: a few loved ones gathered on the patio, cheese boards in the center of the table, bottles of wine chilling on ice, music playing in the background and a card game that somehow gets way more competitive than anyone expected,” Capaldi said.
Whether it’s a backyard gathering with friends, a solo night watching reality TV or a spontaneous evening, Capaldi wants hosts to remember that the best pairings aren’t just what’s in the glass and on the board – it’s the people, moments and memories that come with them.
In partnership with Cracker Barrel Cheese, Capaldi is sharing simple tips for hosts looking to elevate their summer soirees without the hassle.
Make Entertaining Simple and Fun
The pressure to create the perfect tablescape, prepare an impressive meal and uncork an expensive bottle of wine can feel overwhelming. Instead, a simple text that says “Come over, I have wine and snacks,” can mean the world to a close friend or loved one.
One of Capaldi’s favorite reminders for hosts is they don’t need five different wines to serve alongside a cheese board. Instead, one or two are often more than enough. The key is choosing versatile wines that pair well with a variety of flavors and textures.
Create Memorable, Crowd-Pleasing Pairings
Elevate any gathering with some of Capaldi’s favorite approachable wine and Cracker Barrel Cheese pairings such as:
- A refreshing white wine, Sharp White Cheddar drizzled with spicy honey and potato chips. The bright acidity of the wine cuts through the salty chips and rich, savory cheese, creating a fresh and balanced bite.
- A fruity rosé, Extra Sharp Yellow and Sharp White Cheddar, garlic naan crackers, slices of prosciutto and a spoonful of strawberry jam. Rosé is incredibly versatile and plays well with the different flavors on the board, making it a perfect match for several different cheeses.
- Pinot grigio, pretzels and Vermont Sharp White Cheddar. The citrus notes and the bright acidity of pinot grigio cut through the richness of sharp cheddar, while its crisp finish keeps your palate refreshed between bites. Salty pretzels also help highlight the wine’s fruit notes, making every sip taste a little brighter.
Use Seasonal Additions for a Special Touch
Summer offers an abundance of fresh produce and seasonal flavors that can elevate any gathering without overcomplicating the occasion. Capaldi recommends adding frozen fruit to wine, such as strawberries, peaches or mangos to whites and rosés. The fruit helps keep the wine cold without watering it down and adds a subtle burst of fruit flavor.
When it comes to cheese spreads, a jar of spicy honey can quickly become a go-to ingredient. For a sweet-and-salty combination, try drizzling spicy honey over cheese then pair with potato chips or pretzels so your snack board offers a little bit of everything.
For more summer entertaining inspiration, visit CrackerBarrelCheese.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (wine and cheese plates)
SOURCE:
Cracker Barrel Cheese
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