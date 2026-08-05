Live Better
5 ways to naturally support summer energy and focus
(Feature Impact) Summertime means sunshine, longer days, family vacations and social events everywhere you look – but summer can slip away if you feel too tired and distracted to make the most of your experiences.
According to a survey conducted by Atomik Research on behalf of Botanic Tonics, many adults ages 21 and older struggle to feel fully present in summer activities. Nearly half of respondents said having enough energy and a clear mind would help them get more enjoyment out of the summer moments that matter most.
With that in mind, here are five simple daily habits to support your energy and focus throughout the rest of the summer season.
Improve Your Sleep Quality
It might sound obvious, but getting better sleep should be a top priority for anyone trying to harness more physical and mental energy throughout the day. Keep your bedroom cool, dark and quiet; avoid consuming caffeine too close to bedtime; and wind down with a relaxing routine like reading or yoga.
Get Regular Exercise
Even though a workout consumes energy in the short term, it pays you back with dividends. Just 30 minutes of movement a day – including favorite summer activities like swimming or playing games in the yard – can improve your mood. Physical movement also helps reduce stress, which was a reported obstacle for 33% of survey respondents who wished they could be more present with friends and family during the summer months.
Stay Hydrated
When the weather is hot, it becomes more important to stay on top of your hydration. Even mild dehydration can negatively impact your energy and focus. When you’re out of the house, bring a reusable water bottle and set reminders to drink regularly, especially during and after outdoor activities.
Limit Device Usage
When you’re feeling sluggish, it can be tempting to collapse on the couch or in bed to scroll on your phone or watch TV. There’s nothing wrong with screen time in moderation, but digital fatigue is real and it can drain your energy and disrupt your sleep. Plus, 49% of surveyed adults said social-media-driven FOMO (“fear of missing out”) made it harder for them to enjoy their summer experiences in the moment.
Try Botanical Energy Offerings
When energy levels start to dip, it’s easy to reach for a cup of coffee, a sugary energy drink or soda. Products made with thoughtfully sourced botanical ingredients offer a different approach. For example, Botanic Tonics’ “feel free” kava-centric supplements are designed to deliver chilled energy: a unique combination of energy, focus and elevated mood.
For smooth, sustained energy without caffeine jitters or sugar crashes, try KavaMaté, crafted with noble kava root and yerba maté. For those looking to elevate their mood and enhance focus, feel free Classic is thoughtfully crafted with noble kava root and natural whole leaf kratom – never synthetic ingredients, alcohol or concentrates.
Learn more about these products, responsible consumption and where to purchase at BotanicTonics.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Live Better
Teach and inspire your kids by exploring your family history
(Feature Impact) During back-to-school season, education is naturally at the forefront of most parents’ minds. While a lot of important learning is accomplished in the classroom, there are so many opportunities to continue challenging and developing children’s minds and hearts in family life as well. Learning about history together is a practical way to inspire deep, meaningful conversations about the world, whether from books, documentaries or visits to museums.
Watch this video to learn more
Now is an opportune time to explore the story of Anne Frank, a Jewish teenager evading Nazi capture during the Holocaust. Families can read her famous diary together then visit “Anne Frank The Exhibition,” presented by the Anne Frank House at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. This comprehensive exhibition immerses visitors in the context that shaped Frank’s life, from her early years in Frankfurt through her tragic death and how her father ensured her legacy. The centerpiece is the first full-scale recreation of the Annex where the Frank family and four other Jews hid during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. The exhibition, recommended for visitors ages 10 and older, is open through early 2027.
No matter what piece of history families choose to delve into together, they should take the time to discuss with their kids what they’re thinking and feeling about everything they’re discovering. Then together they can figure out what lessons from the past can be taken into the future.
“Anne Frank ’s story is a powerful reminder of what happens when fear and hatred are
allowed to take root,” said Dr. Chevy Humphrey, Griffin Museum of Science and Industry
president and CEO. “At the same time, it reveals the quiet but enduring strength of
curiosity, creativity and resilience, values that sit at the heart of our mission. We hope this
exhibition offers meaningful moments of reflection for our guests, particularly young
people, and encourages them to think critically about their role in the world they are
inheriting.”
Learn more about the exhibit and other experiences that bring history and science to life at GriffinMSI.org.
SOURCE:
Live Better
Expert entertaining advice for hosting summer soirees
(Feature Impact) For summer hosts across the country, few pairings are as timeless and crowd-pleasing as wine and cheese. Approachable, easy to find and naturally complementary, these warm-weather favorites are a perfect fit for a variety of occasions.
At the end of the day, summer entertaining is about good food, good wine and creating a space where people feel welcome, according to sommelier Sam Capaldi, whose mission is to make wine fun and approachable.
“My ideal celebration is pretty simple: a few loved ones gathered on the patio, cheese boards in the center of the table, bottles of wine chilling on ice, music playing in the background and a card game that somehow gets way more competitive than anyone expected,” Capaldi said.
Whether it’s a backyard gathering with friends, a solo night watching reality TV or a spontaneous evening, Capaldi wants hosts to remember that the best pairings aren’t just what’s in the glass and on the board – it’s the people, moments and memories that come with them.
In partnership with Cracker Barrel Cheese, Capaldi is sharing simple tips for hosts looking to elevate their summer soirees without the hassle.
Make Entertaining Simple and Fun
The pressure to create the perfect tablescape, prepare an impressive meal and uncork an expensive bottle of wine can feel overwhelming. Instead, a simple text that says “Come over, I have wine and snacks,” can mean the world to a close friend or loved one.
One of Capaldi’s favorite reminders for hosts is they don’t need five different wines to serve alongside a cheese board. Instead, one or two are often more than enough. The key is choosing versatile wines that pair well with a variety of flavors and textures.
Create Memorable, Crowd-Pleasing Pairings
Elevate any gathering with some of Capaldi’s favorite approachable wine and Cracker Barrel Cheese pairings such as:
- A refreshing white wine, Sharp White Cheddar drizzled with spicy honey and potato chips. The bright acidity of the wine cuts through the salty chips and rich, savory cheese, creating a fresh and balanced bite.
- A fruity rosé, Extra Sharp Yellow and Sharp White Cheddar, garlic naan crackers, slices of prosciutto and a spoonful of strawberry jam. Rosé is incredibly versatile and plays well with the different flavors on the board, making it a perfect match for several different cheeses.
- Pinot grigio, pretzels and Vermont Sharp White Cheddar. The citrus notes and the bright acidity of pinot grigio cut through the richness of sharp cheddar, while its crisp finish keeps your palate refreshed between bites. Salty pretzels also help highlight the wine’s fruit notes, making every sip taste a little brighter.
Use Seasonal Additions for a Special Touch
Summer offers an abundance of fresh produce and seasonal flavors that can elevate any gathering without overcomplicating the occasion. Capaldi recommends adding frozen fruit to wine, such as strawberries, peaches or mangos to whites and rosés. The fruit helps keep the wine cold without watering it down and adds a subtle burst of fruit flavor.
When it comes to cheese spreads, a jar of spicy honey can quickly become a go-to ingredient. For a sweet-and-salty combination, try drizzling spicy honey over cheese then pair with potato chips or pretzels so your snack board offers a little bit of everything.
For more summer entertaining inspiration, visit CrackerBarrelCheese.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (wine and cheese plates)
SOURCE:
Cracker Barrel Cheese
Live Better
7 tricks to ease back-to-school chaos
(Feature Impact) Everyone could use a little more magic in their everyday lives – but when it comes to back-to-school season, “manic” often feels like the more accurate word. Between shopping for supplies, coordinating the family’s schedules and trying to make sure everyone is looking and feeling their best, there’s a lot going on this time of year.
While you may not be able to wave a wand and make all the stress disappear, you can use these tips and tricks – courtesy of the haircut magicians at Great Clips – to save time and add a touch of excitement to the back-to-school season.
//www.youtube.com/embed/4NSGXEdJU4M
Start Routines Early
Instead of waiting for the first day of school to change all your routines, guide your family into the time warp a little more gradually. Shift sleep and wake times a week or two ahead of time so the early wakeups won’t come as such a shock to the system. Adapt meal schedules and other daily habits the same way. Before you know it, the spell will be complete and you’ll be ready to roll with the regular school-day schedules.
Create a Special Back-to-School Tradition
Watching your kids’ eyes light up is its own mini dose of magic that never gets old. Start a fun new tradition to brighten their first day or week. That could be a special breakfast, new outfit, porch photoshoot, surprise gift for them to discover in their backpacks or another creative idea personalized to your family.
Get a Convenient and Affordable Haircut
A haircut can help children and parents get into the back-to-school spirit. That’s why Great Clips partnered with internet celebrity and magician Justin Flom, known for his mind-bending optical illusions, to help remind parents they don’t need complicated tricks to make getting a back-to-school haircut a breeze. With the Great Clips app, parents can easily check in multiple family members at once, keep an eye on wait times and get notified when it’s their turn for a haircut. No illusions, no sleight of hand – just convenient, affordable haircuts that feel like much needed relief for parents.
“Our goal is to help families spend less time waiting and more time doing what matters during one of the busiest seasons of the year,” said Traci Elder, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “The Great Clips app helps families save time by making haircuts fit more seamlessly into their busy schedules and at a great price, too.”
Plan Outfits Ahead of Time
The morning rush often feels like the furthest thing from a fairytale. Take at least one groggy decision off your plate by choosing clothes the evening before – or even assembling a week’s worth of outfits on Sunday and storing them in a special drawer that gives your child an instant portal to getting dressed.
Personalize School Supplies
From preferred colors to beloved characters, all kids have their favorites. Stock them up with pens, notebooks, lunchboxes and other supplies that match their current obsessions; that way, it’s more exciting to use them at school and show their swag off to their friends.
Refresh the Study Space
Homework time might look like less of a wizard battle if your kids have a special place to do it. Add some whimsy to their study spaces by putting up string lights, letting them pick out a new piece of furniture or art, and making their environment cozy and comfortable.
Set School Year Goals
As a family, take some time to figure out what each of you wants to achieve this year – and make it fun. Amp up the magic here by writing down your goals; then, keep track of progress by filling up a goal jar with shiny stars, swirly marbles or fun charms. Throughout the school year, set up different “quests” for your family to accomplish.
Discover more about back-to-school haircut magic that saves you time and money at GreatClips.com/BacktoSchool.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (mom and daughter)
SOURCE:
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death