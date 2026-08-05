5 ways to naturally support summer energy and focus

(Feature Impact) Summertime means sunshine, longer days, family vacations and social events everywhere you look – but summer can slip away if you feel too tired and distracted to make the most of your experiences.

According to a survey conducted by Atomik Research on behalf of Botanic Tonics, many adults ages 21 and older struggle to feel fully present in summer activities. Nearly half of respondents said having enough energy and a clear mind would help them get more enjoyment out of the summer moments that matter most.

With that in mind, here are five simple daily habits to support your energy and focus throughout the rest of the summer season.

Improve Your Sleep Quality

It might sound obvious, but getting better sleep should be a top priority for anyone trying to harness more physical and mental energy throughout the day. Keep your bedroom cool, dark and quiet; avoid consuming caffeine too close to bedtime; and wind down with a relaxing routine like reading or yoga.

Get Regular Exercise

Even though a workout consumes energy in the short term, it pays you back with dividends. Just 30 minutes of movement a day – including favorite summer activities like swimming or playing games in the yard – can improve your mood. Physical movement also helps reduce stress, which was a reported obstacle for 33% of survey respondents who wished they could be more present with friends and family during the summer months.

Stay Hydrated

When the weather is hot, it becomes more important to stay on top of your hydration. Even mild dehydration can negatively impact your energy and focus. When you’re out of the house, bring a reusable water bottle and set reminders to drink regularly, especially during and after outdoor activities.

Limit Device Usage

When you’re feeling sluggish, it can be tempting to collapse on the couch or in bed to scroll on your phone or watch TV. There’s nothing wrong with screen time in moderation, but digital fatigue is real and it can drain your energy and disrupt your sleep. Plus, 49% of surveyed adults said social-media-driven FOMO (“fear of missing out”) made it harder for them to enjoy their summer experiences in the moment.

Try Botanical Energy Offerings

When energy levels start to dip, it’s easy to reach for a cup of coffee, a sugary energy drink or soda. Products made with thoughtfully sourced botanical ingredients offer a different approach. For example, Botanic Tonics’ “feel free” kava-centric supplements are designed to deliver chilled energy: a unique combination of energy, focus and elevated mood.

For smooth, sustained energy without caffeine jitters or sugar crashes, try KavaMaté, crafted with noble kava root and yerba maté. For those looking to elevate their mood and enhance focus, feel free Classic is thoughtfully crafted with noble kava root and natural whole leaf kratom – never synthetic ingredients, alcohol or concentrates.

Learn more about these products, responsible consumption and where to purchase at BotanicTonics.com.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

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Botanic Tonics