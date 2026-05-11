COUNTY LIFE
Councilors approve park path project
The Bowie City Council approved a $950,000 project to improve the walking path at Pelham Park on Oct. 27.
Bowie Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Janis Crawley said the upcoming project will repave 26,277 square feet of pathway in concrete, spanning about 0.6 miles in length.
The work covers the trail section northeast of the Blade, curving past the soccer fields and toward the swimming pool.
Another section goes around the pool and sport courts, then back down toward the Blade. The project will also widen the trail section to eight feet and add a new 36-foot bridge.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
‘Officer Bob’ retires after 34 years
Bob Blackburn has fondly been called “Officer Bob,” for many years and it is a moniker he is happy to carry, spending more than 30 years working with the schools through local law enforcement.
Officer Bob has a heart for service he has shared through a total of 34 years in law enforcement, a lengthy career that comes to an end Oct. 30 as he retires after 25 years with the Bowie Police Department. He will continue as a reserve with the BPD and also wants to substitute teach.
“It’s time. I want to enjoy my kids and grandchildren, picking them up at school and going to games. I have loved working here and there has been an honest effort to get me not to retire, but I am in a good spot,” explains Blackburn one week from retirement.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
(Top photo – Bob Blackburn hugs Mayor Gaylynn Burris as he receives a Bowie Knife plaque at his retirement party Oct. 30.)
COUNTY LIFE
Veterans Day events set
Bowie High School will honor veterans at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the high school gym. Staff and students invite area veterans to join them for a veteran’s breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by a ceremony where each veteran will be recognized for their service to the country.
Veterans are asked to register at: https://bit.ly/VeteransDay2026RSVP.
The staff of the Montague County Veteran’s Service office is partnering with the American Legion Post 220 for its Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the post home at 801 W. U.S. 82. Veterans and their families are invited to join a complimentary lunch.
COUNTY LIFE
Montague County sees 56.1% voter turnout in midterms
Montague County voters joined the rest of the state with a tremendous turnout in Tuesday’s elections.
The elections administration office reported with all 10 precincts counted a turnout of 56.01% or 8,732 casting ballots. There are 15,591 registered voters in the county.
While there were no county contested races, there were two city council and two school board elections.
The Bowie City Council has three places on the ballot. Laura Sproles, incumbent, was not challenged for her place two.
Levi Bailey won the precinct one seat with 925 votes. Valerie Thomerson received 328 votes.
In precinct three, Terry Gunter won with 1,027 votes and Glenda Durham was second with 383
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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