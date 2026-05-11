Councilors approve park path project

Bob Blackburn has fondly been called “Officer Bob,” for many years and it is a moniker he is happy to carry, spending more than 30 years working with the schools through local law enforcement.

Officer Bob has a heart for service he has shared through a total of 34 years in law enforcement, a lengthy career that comes to an end Oct. 30 as he retires after 25 years with the Bowie Police Department. He will continue as a reserve with the BPD and also wants to substitute teach.

“It’s time. I want to enjoy my kids and grandchildren, picking them up at school and going to games. I have loved working here and there has been an honest effort to get me not to retire, but I am in a good spot,” explains Blackburn one week from retirement.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.

(Top photo – Bob Blackburn hugs Mayor Gaylynn Burris as he receives a Bowie Knife plaque at his retirement party Oct. 30.)