Foster mother jailed, accused of injury to a child

A 33-year-old Bowie woman has been arrested for allegedly causing injury to a one-year-old child in her care as a foster parent.

Bowie Police Lt. Randy Hanson said Rebecca McElhaney was arrested on Oct. 2 on a warrant for injury to a child.

She bonded out of county jail the same day via a surety bond of $6,000. The charge is a third-degree felony.

Hanson said on Sept. 8 two children in McElhaney’s care were returned to their biological grandparents in Amarillo, who reported the injuries.

The children are not from Montague County.

