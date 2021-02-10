Auto tech classes to serve Bowie, Nocona high schools

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Beginning next spring students at Bowie and Nocona High Schools will be able to take auto technology classes to pursue a general service technician certification that can propel them into a job upon graduation.

The Montague County Automotive Technology Program will premiere in the new year is a joint venture between the schools, plus several educational and business partners. Salli Page, career and technology coordinator at BHS, showed off the future location of the classes at the old Bowie bus barn pointing out where the new equipment will be placed and class areas for diagnostic training. She explains a lot of things came together in the last year that allowed the program to come to fruition and she is very excited to see it launch.

As it considers how to use its state career and technology funds, schools districts are required to look at the Texas Work Force Commission’s list of high-demand jobs in their area and auto technician is always near the top.

“We did a survey of local students for interest last spring and had 12 to 15 who were very serious. I have to go to Nocona to survey its students. The maximum class is 12, and I hope we don’t have to turn anyone away. I feel it will start small with one class and one instructor. I would like to see it expand to all of Montague County. I know there may be one student say in Gold-Burg who would like to attend. The district can’t put up a full class, but it could send one here,” explained Page.

New program

While some of the logistics are still being worked out, the class will start in January and run with a maximum of 12 students from Bowie and Nocona.

Page approached Nocona to take advantage of the consortium the two are in which allows them to share grant money toward career and technology programs that are beneficial to both districts. The Indians were onboard.

