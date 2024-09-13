OBITUARIES
Margaret “Bugget” Hancock Hutson
January 11, 1932 – September 10, 2024
BOWIE – Margaret “Bugget” Hancock Hutson, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 10, 2024.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Mike Henson and Bill Cleveland officiating, and Kent Sanders speaking on behalf of the family. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Wayne Knox officiating.
Margaret was born Jan. 11, 1932 in Newport to Emmit and Jewel (McManus) Hancock, the oldest of four children, twin sisters June and Jean and baby sister Greta Gay. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1949 where she was elected Miss Personality her senior year and was a majorette for four years for the marching band. Bugget went on to Midwestern State University on a majorette scholarship for the Governer’s Band.
Bugget married her high school sweetheart, Dallas Hutson on Nov. 5, 1950 in Alvord and lived in Bowie where daughter, Tinka was born in 1952. Dallas’ job with Service Pipeline caused them to leave Bowie and after about a year in Ranger, TX, where son Greg was born, they returned to make their forever home in Bowie.
In 1959 they owned and operated DalHut Restaurant where Margaret worked as a waitress. When they sold DalHut and opened Hutsons Restaurant she went to work in the District Clerk’s office at the Montague County Courthouse.
She was the first person hired to work for the Haggar Company in Bowie, training in Temple, OK waiting for the plant to open. Among other duties, she ran Line 1 until 1964. After a one-year leave of absence to take care of Greg, she returned to work on Line 2 and took it to the “most improved” line in all of the Haggar plants in 1974. Both of her Lines 1 and 2 received “Line of the Year” awards. When she retired in 1974 from Haggar, she was known as a tough but caring boss.
Bugget, finding her true calling, went on to own and operate her own, very successful, business from 1976 to 1996, when she sold Margaret Hutson Realty. She continued to sell real estate until 2018. From 1976-2018 she held several offices with the Montague County Board of Realtors, including president in 1979. Margaret was voted Realtor of the Year in 1986 and served as a director of the Chamber of Commerce 1980-1983 and 1990-1992.
She was a Christian woman and a member of the Fist Baptist Church of Bowie for more than 75 years. Bugget was good at all she did, loved Bowie and was loved by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dallas; daughter, Tinka; sisters, Jean Crow, June Meece and Greta Hancock and niece, Angela Meece.
Margaret is survived by her son, Greg Hutson, Bowie; special friend, Carla Swofford; nephew, Richard Thomason; nieces Jeana Crow, Amy Crow and Kelly Crow; several cousins and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowie Education Foundation, PO Box 992, Bowie, TX 76230.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Terry Joe Haralson
December 11, 1941 – September 6, 2024
BOWIE – Reverend Terry Joe Haralson, beloved husband, father and pastor, passed away at the age of 82 on Sept. 6, 2024 in Fort Worth.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Alan Barbee officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Terry was born to Martha and Sharon Haralson on Dec. 11, 1941 in Pampa, TX. He attended school in Pampa where he excelled in football and baseball while also being active in church. He graduated from Pampa High School in 1960. Terry attended the University of Arizona on a football scholarship where he also played baseball. He also attended Hardin Simmons in Abilene where he was a member of Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
Terry was offered baseball contracts to play the position of catcher for both the New York Mets and the Houston Astros. Instead of accepting either of these opportunities, Terry chose a life of ministry. He surrendered to preach at the age of 19 and then two short years later, married the love of his life, Trudy Hendrickson. They married in Phoenix, AZ on June 13, 1962. They moved to Amarillo where he was employed by Gulf Oil.
After a few years, Terry and Trudy moved back to Pampa where he worked for Haralson Oil Company for several years. He then started employment with Phillips Petroleum Company as a mechanical engineer. During his 17 years with Phillips, he worked in Pampa, Bastrop, Bowie and Farmington, NM. Also while working with Phillips, he and Trudy attended night classes at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Terry pastored First Baptist Church of Newport, where he was ordained as a minister in 1987. Terry received his bachelor of arts and applied sciences degree from Dallas Baptist University along with a Divinity Degree in 1993.
Terry was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Pampa, Calvary Baptist and First Baptist of Bastrop and First Baptist Church in Bowie. After leading First Baptist Church of Newport for more than 15 years, he took a calling back to Pampa to pastor Barrett Baptist for a year.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason in Pampa Lodge 1381, and served as a member in both Kiwanis and the Optimist Club.
Terry was a family man. He supported all of his grandchildren at their performances and events. Family meals, especially during holidays were his favorite times where he liked to make rolls with his granddaughters, play games and enjoy so much laughter. Family time together was a must. He loved preaching, hunting, fishing, napping and certainly sharing his love for the Lord.
Terry never met a stranger and was always generous to those in need. He was dedicated to being involved in his community, serving at church events like the Beast Feast.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Sharon Haralson.
Terry is survived by his wife, Trudy; his daughter Tobey Cleek and husband Bob; son, Tory Haralson and wife Sharon; daughter, Tally Leonard and husband Bill; five grandchildren, Audrey Cleek, LillyKate Cleek, Hally Leonard, Lauren Leonard and T.J. Haralson; one brother, Randy Haralson and wife Sherrie and their sons, Brad Haralson and wife Joni and son, Greg Haralson and wife Alison and their children, Liz and Will Haralson and Grant and Anna Haralson and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the First Baptist Church of Bowie Benevolence committee.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Anna Louise Herring
October 17, 1936 – September 5, 2024
ALVORD – Anna Louise Herring, 87, passed from this earth Sept. 5, 2024.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at First Methodist Church in Bridgeport with burial at Alvord Cemetery.
Anna was born Oct. 17, 1936 to John Wilson and Hazel Marian (Nelson) Taylor in Chillicothe, TX. She was united in marriage Aug. 12, 1954 to Charles Melvin Herring in McAllen, TX. Anna was a retired office manager for an HVAC company for many years. She was a member of Ascension and St. Mark Anglican Church in Bridgeport. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Taylor; her husband, Charles Herring; a son, William C. Herring and a daughter, Becky Lynn.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marian and husband Kevin Gilliam; her grandchildren Keyvin Gilliam and wife Teryn, Jason Holland and wife Lisa, Brian Holland and wife Brittany and Jacob Turvaville and wife Sasha; sister, Barbara York and numerous great-grandchildren.
Arrangments entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home of Decatur.
Phillip (Phil) Barber
BOWIE – Phillip (Phil) Barber, 68, passed away Sept. 5, 2024 in Bowie after a short illness.
At Phil’s request, there will be no formal service. There will be a private family graveside gathering.
Phil was born to Ray and MaNell (May) Barber in Bowie. He graduated from BHS in the class of 1974, and went on to earn his master’s degree from the University of Houston. Phil loved his friends, family, all dogs, cats and furry animals. He was an incredible artist and sculpturer. He won several awards for his art work, especially known for his “soap carvings.”
Phil lived the past 15 years in Texas City, TX where he had many friends and enjoyed his work at the “Wood Shop.” He recently moved back to Bowie and was excited to be home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Nell Barber.
Phil is survived by his brother, Bruce Barber and wife Marcia; sister, Stacy Barber, all of Bowie; nieces, Melissa Hennings and Lauren Secchi; nephews, Matt Reneau and Michael Reneau; many loving cousins and his dearest friend, Tonya Spivey, Texas City.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to “D & S” Sanctuary for Homeless and Rescued Pets. Donations can be made at Sanger Bank in Bowie under”D & S” Sanctuary, Inc. Tax deductible receipts are available to you upon request.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
