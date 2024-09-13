Margaret “Bugget” Hancock Hutson

December 11, 1941 – September 6, 2024

BOWIE – Reverend Terry Joe Haralson, beloved husband, father and pastor, passed away at the age of 82 on Sept. 6, 2024 in Fort Worth.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Alan Barbee officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Terry was born to Martha and Sharon Haralson on Dec. 11, 1941 in Pampa, TX. He attended school in Pampa where he excelled in football and baseball while also being active in church. He graduated from Pampa High School in 1960. Terry attended the University of Arizona on a football scholarship where he also played baseball. He also attended Hardin Simmons in Abilene where he was a member of Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

Terry was offered baseball contracts to play the position of catcher for both the New York Mets and the Houston Astros. Instead of accepting either of these opportunities, Terry chose a life of ministry. He surrendered to preach at the age of 19 and then two short years later, married the love of his life, Trudy Hendrickson. They married in Phoenix, AZ on June 13, 1962. They moved to Amarillo where he was employed by Gulf Oil.

After a few years, Terry and Trudy moved back to Pampa where he worked for Haralson Oil Company for several years. He then started employment with Phillips Petroleum Company as a mechanical engineer. During his 17 years with Phillips, he worked in Pampa, Bastrop, Bowie and Farmington, NM. Also while working with Phillips, he and Trudy attended night classes at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Terry pastored First Baptist Church of Newport, where he was ordained as a minister in 1987. Terry received his bachelor of arts and applied sciences degree from Dallas Baptist University along with a Divinity Degree in 1993.

Terry was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Pampa, Calvary Baptist and First Baptist of Bastrop and First Baptist Church in Bowie. After leading First Baptist Church of Newport for more than 15 years, he took a calling back to Pampa to pastor Barrett Baptist for a year.

He was a 32nd Degree Mason in Pampa Lodge 1381, and served as a member in both Kiwanis and the Optimist Club.

Terry was a family man. He supported all of his grandchildren at their performances and events. Family meals, especially during holidays were his favorite times where he liked to make rolls with his granddaughters, play games and enjoy so much laughter. Family time together was a must. He loved preaching, hunting, fishing, napping and certainly sharing his love for the Lord.

Terry never met a stranger and was always generous to those in need. He was dedicated to being involved in his community, serving at church events like the Beast Feast.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Sharon Haralson.

Terry is survived by his wife, Trudy; his daughter Tobey Cleek and husband Bob; son, Tory Haralson and wife Sharon; daughter, Tally Leonard and husband Bill; five grandchildren, Audrey Cleek, LillyKate Cleek, Hally Leonard, Lauren Leonard and T.J. Haralson; one brother, Randy Haralson and wife Sherrie and their sons, Brad Haralson and wife Joni and son, Greg Haralson and wife Alison and their children, Liz and Will Haralson and Grant and Anna Haralson and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the First Baptist Church of Bowie Benevolence committee.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

