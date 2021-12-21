April 15, 1931 – December 18, 2021

BELLEVUE – Marjorie Nell Polk, 90, Bellevue, TX, died on Dec. 18, 2021 in Bowie, TX.

A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 21 at the Stoneburg Baptist Church in Stoneburg with Larry Kennedy and Greg Robinson officiating. The burial followed at McDonald Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Polk was born on April 15, 1931, in Montague County to Rias and Lillie (Dyer) Russell. She was raised around Prairie Valley and graduated from Prairie Valley High School in 1949. On April 18, 1953, she married Billy Wayne Polk in Sunset and they were together for 38 years. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for Bellmire Nursing Home for more than 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Billy Wayne Polk.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Diane Kennedy, Bellevue; sister, Sue Richey, Midland; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of her to the Stoneburg Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.