Celebrate cozy season with a creamy, comforting meal
(Family Features) A snug sweater, a crackling fire and a meal that warms you from the inside out are perfect ways to spend a cool autumn evening with the people you love.
Gather around the table for a hearty meal featuring some of the most comforting flavors of fall – pumpkin, apple and cinnamon – plus a special ingredient: pierogies. Found in the frozen food aisle, Mrs. T’s Pierogies are stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors – a comforting addition to this Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Mini Pierogies.
Available in 13 flavors, including 4 Cheese Medley, Loaded Baked Potato, Broccoli & Cheddar and other varieties in both full and mini sizes, they can be boiled, baked, sauteed, air fried and even grilled, making them a versatile addition to seasonal dishes of all kinds.
Plus, in honor of National Pierogy Day, you can enter for a chance to win items to get cozy –pierogy style. From getting comfy on the couch with pierogies to enjoying them in bed, you can win items inspired by these soft, pillowy, cheese-filled pasta pockets: like a plush robe or pierogy-shaped blanket. To enter, simply follow @mrstspierogies on Instagram, like the sweepstakes post and comment your favorite way to get cozy.
To find more cozy recipe inspiration, visit mrstspierogies.com.
Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Mini Pierogies
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 large shallot
- 1 large Honeycrisp apple (or 1 1/2 cups)
- 5 garlic cloves
- olive oil
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, divided
- 2 cups canned pumpkin puree
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- pepper, to taste
- salt, to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- fresh thyme, to taste
- 1 box Mini 4 Cheese Medley Mrs. T’s Pierogies
- Slice shallot, peel and cube apple and crush garlic.
- In pot over medium-low heat, add drizzle of olive oil and saute shallots, garlic and apple 20 minutes, covered.
- Let mixture slightly cool then add to blender with 1/2 cup broth and blend until fully combined.
- In pot, add pumpkin puree; blended shallot mixture; maple syrup; salt, to taste; pepper, to taste; nutmeg; cinnamon; remaining broth; heavy cream; and thyme, to taste. Bring to low boil then add frozen pierogies. Boil 3 minutes.
SOURCE:
Mrs. T’s Pierogies
Bring the taste of takeout home
(Family Features) Some nights, especially when schedules are jam packed, the allure of grabbing takeout or swinging through a drive-thru between activities may sound more appealing than spending time in the kitchen. You can skip the to-go boxes, however, with these tasty Asian-inspired dishes that come together almost as fast as delivery while allowing you to get creative at mealtime.
Packed with fresh shrimp and crispy veggies, this Crab and Shrimp Sushi Burrito fuses some favorite takeout dishes together to satisfy cravings in half an hour. Using Success Boil-in-Bag Jasmine Rice, which cooks up soft and fluffy, provides a flavorful and aromatic base. This combination of seafood, homemade sauces and flavorful veggies makes for an unforgettable taste experience comparable to your favorite quick-serve restaurant.
Or let your kitchen appliances help create a satisfying, soothing take on a Thai classic. A quick and easy bowl of deliciousness that’s sure to comfort the whole family, this Thai Red Curry Chicken and Rice Soup features chicken, lime juice, Thai red curry and coconut milk mixed with basmati rice.
Ready in just 10 minutes, Success Boil-in-Bag Basmati Rice is quick, easy and mess-free, and it’s guaranteed to always cook right – just place the bag in chicken broth to experience the long-grain rice’s subtle, nutty flavor and unique texture. Plus, Success Rice is free from artificial additives and unprocessed ingredients, so you can feel good about serving it with a variety of dishes.
Find more recipe inspiration to tackle takeout cravings and more at SuccessRice.com.
Crab and Shrimp Sushi Burrito
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 bag Success Jasmine Rice
- 1/2 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
- 2tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1tablespoon black sesame seeds
- 4 sushi nori sheets
- 1/2 carrot, ribboned, divided
- 1/2 cucumber, ribboned, divided
- 6 crab sticks, shredded, divided
- 6 large shrimp, cooked, deveined, tails removed and butterflied, divided
- Rinse rice bag under cold water to remove starch. Prepare rice according to package directions.
- In small saucepan over medium-low heat, heat rice vinegar, sugar and salt until sugar and salt have dissolved, about 1 minute. Set aside.
- In small bowl, mix mayonnaise, Sriracha sauce and sesame oil. Set aside.
- Transfer cooked rice onto large baking sheet. Drizzle half the vinegar mixture over rice, turning until all rice is fully coated. Taste and add more vinegar mixture, if desired. Spread rice into thin layer and cool to room temperature. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top.
- Lay down one sushi nori sheet. Spread layer of rice on it. Place half the carrots and cucumbers on rice. Place crab and shrimp on top.
- Place another sushi nori sheet just under first one and roll. Repeat with remaining sushi nori sheets, rice, carrots, cucumbers, crab and shrimp. Wrap both burritos in plastic wrap. Let rest 10 minutes.
- Slice burritos in half and serve with spicy mayo.
Thai Red Curry Chicken and Rice Soup
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 6
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 2 bags Success Basmati Rice
- 1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1 pound chicken breast tenders
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced
- In pressure cooker on saute setting over high heat, bring broth and rice bags to boil. Boil, uncovered, 10 minutes. Remove bags with fork and set aside.
- Add coconut milk, curry paste, soy sauce and brown sugar to pressure cooker. Turn off saute setting. Add chicken. Cover and lock to seal. Set to pressure cook setting over high heat about 10 minutes, or until chicken is tender. Carefully, manually or naturally, release pressure according to manufacturer’s instructions before removing lid.
- Set pressure cooker to saute setting over medium heat. Remove chicken and shred with two forks; add to soup along with lime juice and green onions. Remove rice from bags and stir into soup. Simmer until rice is heated through.
SOURCE:
Success Rice
Recipe of the week
A Comfort Food Favorite for Football Nights
(Family Features) With football season in full swing, it’s time to break out game day favorites that get the crowd on their feet. This Bison Barbecue Meatloaf may not be a traditional tailgate item, but it’s a perfect way to bring the family together for weeknight games.
Visit Culinary.net to find more game day dishes.
Bison Barbecue Meatloaf
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 1 pound ground bison
- 1/3 pound hamburger (optional)
- 2 tablespoons mesquite seasoning or barbecue seasoning
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
Glaze:
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In bowl, mix bison; hamburger, if using; seasoning; egg; and barbecue sauce. Place in loaf pan.
- To make glaze, mix barbecue sauce and brown sugar. Spread over meatloaf.
- Bake 45 minutes.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
Save time and money with this 2-for-1 family meal
(Family Features) One of the easiest ways to save money in the kitchen is avoiding food waste. Save that leftover chicken for this quick, creamy Chicken Spaghetti that can feed the entire family with enough leftovers to freeze and enjoy next week.
Since you have to cook once, you might as well make enough to double dip to save money, time and trouble. Find more family meal inspiration by visiting Culinary.net.
Chicken Spaghetti
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4
- 2 pounds spaghetti noodles
- 1 box chicken broth
- water
- 3 cups chopped, cooked chicken
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 can (10 ounces) cream of celery
- 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chiles
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1/2 block pasteurized cheese
- shredded cheese or Parmesan cheese (optional)
- French bread (optional)
- salad (optional)
- In large Dutch oven, cook spaghetti noodles in chicken broth and water. While noodles are cooking, add chicken and let water reduce until almost gone and noodles are moist.
- Turn off heat and add garlic powder, onion powder, cream of celery and diced tomatoes with chiles; add salt and pepper, to taste. Cut cheese into chunks and add to Dutch oven. Mix well and cover Dutch oven with lid, about 5 minutes.
- Serve spaghetti with shredded cheese or Parmesan on top, if desired. Serve with French bread and salad, if desired.
Tip: Leftovers can be placed in disposable aluminum pan and covered with foil. Freeze up to 1 month. When ready to eat, heat oven to 350 F and bake 30 minutes with foil on then 5 minutes with foil removed. If dry, add 1/2 cup chicken broth during final 5 minutes.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
