Celebrate cozy season with a creamy, comforting meal

(Family Features) A snug sweater, a crackling fire and a meal that warms you from the inside out are perfect ways to spend a cool autumn evening with the people you love.

Gather around the table for a hearty meal featuring some of the most comforting flavors of fall – pumpkin, apple and cinnamon – plus a special ingredient: pierogies. Found in the frozen food aisle, Mrs. T’s Pierogies are stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors – a comforting addition to this Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Mini Pierogies.

Available in 13 flavors, including 4 Cheese Medley, Loaded Baked Potato, Broccoli & Cheddar and other varieties in both full and mini sizes, they can be boiled, baked, sauteed, air fried and even grilled, making them a versatile addition to seasonal dishes of all kinds.

Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Mini Pierogies

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

1 large shallot

1 large Honeycrisp apple (or 1 1/2 cups)

5 garlic cloves

olive oil

2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, divided

2 cups canned pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons maple syrup

pepper, to taste

salt, to taste

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons heavy cream

fresh thyme, to taste

1 box Mini 4 Cheese Medley Mrs. T’s Pierogies

Slice shallot, peel and cube apple and crush garlic. In pot over medium-low heat, add drizzle of olive oil and saute shallots, garlic and apple 20 minutes, covered. Let mixture slightly cool then add to blender with 1/2 cup broth and blend until fully combined. In pot, add pumpkin puree; blended shallot mixture; maple syrup; salt, to taste; pepper, to taste; nutmeg; cinnamon; remaining broth; heavy cream; and thyme, to taste. Bring to low boil then add frozen pierogies. Boil 3 minutes.



