Bring the taste of takeout home
(Family Features) Some nights, especially when schedules are jam packed, the allure of grabbing takeout or swinging through a drive-thru between activities may sound more appealing than spending time in the kitchen. You can skip the to-go boxes, however, with these tasty Asian-inspired dishes that come together almost as fast as delivery while allowing you to get creative at mealtime.
Packed with fresh shrimp and crispy veggies, this Crab and Shrimp Sushi Burrito fuses some favorite takeout dishes together to satisfy cravings in half an hour. Using Success Boil-in-Bag Jasmine Rice, which cooks up soft and fluffy, provides a flavorful and aromatic base. This combination of seafood, homemade sauces and flavorful veggies makes for an unforgettable taste experience comparable to your favorite quick-serve restaurant.
Or let your kitchen appliances help create a satisfying, soothing take on a Thai classic. A quick and easy bowl of deliciousness that’s sure to comfort the whole family, this Thai Red Curry Chicken and Rice Soup features chicken, lime juice, Thai red curry and coconut milk mixed with basmati rice.
Ready in just 10 minutes, Success Boil-in-Bag Basmati Rice is quick, easy and mess-free, and it’s guaranteed to always cook right – just place the bag in chicken broth to experience the long-grain rice’s subtle, nutty flavor and unique texture. Plus, Success Rice is free from artificial additives and unprocessed ingredients, so you can feel good about serving it with a variety of dishes.
Find more recipe inspiration at SuccessRice.com.
Crab and Shrimp Sushi Burrito
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 bag Success Jasmine Rice
- 1/2 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
- 2tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1tablespoon black sesame seeds
- 4 sushi nori sheets
- 1/2 carrot, ribboned, divided
- 1/2 cucumber, ribboned, divided
- 6 crab sticks, shredded, divided
- 6 large shrimp, cooked, deveined, tails removed and butterflied, divided
- Rinse rice bag under cold water to remove starch. Prepare rice according to package directions.
- In small saucepan over medium-low heat, heat rice vinegar, sugar and salt until sugar and salt have dissolved, about 1 minute. Set aside.
- In small bowl, mix mayonnaise, Sriracha sauce and sesame oil. Set aside.
- Transfer cooked rice onto large baking sheet. Drizzle half the vinegar mixture over rice, turning until all rice is fully coated. Taste and add more vinegar mixture, if desired. Spread rice into thin layer and cool to room temperature. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top.
- Lay down one sushi nori sheet. Spread layer of rice on it. Place half the carrots and cucumbers on rice. Place crab and shrimp on top.
- Place another sushi nori sheet just under first one and roll. Repeat with remaining sushi nori sheets, rice, carrots, cucumbers, crab and shrimp. Wrap both burritos in plastic wrap. Let rest 10 minutes.
- Slice burritos in half and serve with spicy mayo.
Thai Red Curry Chicken and Rice Soup
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 6
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 2 bags Success Basmati Rice
- 1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1 pound chicken breast tenders
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced
- In pressure cooker on saute setting over high heat, bring broth and rice bags to boil. Boil, uncovered, 10 minutes. Remove bags with fork and set aside.
- Add coconut milk, curry paste, soy sauce and brown sugar to pressure cooker. Turn off saute setting. Add chicken. Cover and lock to seal. Set to pressure cook setting over high heat about 10 minutes, or until chicken is tender. Carefully, manually or naturally, release pressure according to manufacturer’s instructions before removing lid.
- Set pressure cooker to saute setting over medium heat. Remove chicken and shred with two forks; add to soup along with lime juice and green onions. Remove rice from bags and stir into soup. Simmer until rice is heated through.
SOURCE:
Success Rice
Recipe of the week
A Comfort Food Favorite for Football Nights
(Family Features) With football season in full swing, it’s time to break out game day favorites that get the crowd on their feet. This Bison Barbecue Meatloaf may not be a traditional tailgate item, but it’s a perfect way to bring the family together for weeknight games.
Visit Culinary.net to find more game day dishes.
Bison Barbecue Meatloaf
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 1 pound ground bison
- 1/3 pound hamburger (optional)
- 2 tablespoons mesquite seasoning or barbecue seasoning
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
Glaze:
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In bowl, mix bison; hamburger, if using; seasoning; egg; and barbecue sauce. Place in loaf pan.
- To make glaze, mix barbecue sauce and brown sugar. Spread over meatloaf.
- Bake 45 minutes.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
Save time and money with this 2-for-1 family meal
(Family Features) One of the easiest ways to save money in the kitchen is avoiding food waste. Save that leftover chicken for this quick, creamy Chicken Spaghetti that can feed the entire family with enough leftovers to freeze and enjoy next week.
Find more family meal inspiration by visiting Culinary.net.
Chicken Spaghetti
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4
- 2 pounds spaghetti noodles
- 1 box chicken broth
- water
- 3 cups chopped, cooked chicken
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 can (10 ounces) cream of celery
- 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chiles
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1/2 block pasteurized cheese
- shredded cheese or Parmesan cheese (optional)
- French bread (optional)
- salad (optional)
- In large Dutch oven, cook spaghetti noodles in chicken broth and water. While noodles are cooking, add chicken and let water reduce until almost gone and noodles are moist.
- Turn off heat and add garlic powder, onion powder, cream of celery and diced tomatoes with chiles; add salt and pepper, to taste. Cut cheese into chunks and add to Dutch oven. Mix well and cover Dutch oven with lid, about 5 minutes.
- Serve spaghetti with shredded cheese or Parmesan on top, if desired. Serve with French bread and salad, if desired.
Tip: Leftovers can be placed in disposable aluminum pan and covered with foil. Freeze up to 1 month. When ready to eat, heat oven to 350 F and bake 30 minutes with foil on then 5 minutes with foil removed. If dry, add 1/2 cup chicken broth during final 5 minutes.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
3 smart ways to support brain health
(Family Features) Staying healthy goes far beyond physical activity. If you’re laying out a path toward healthier living, keep your brain’s fitness top of mind. As the command center of the body, it influences every aspect of life and requires healthy stimulation, nourishment and adequate rest.
Consider a few key suggestions from the experts at the Mayo Clinic to keep your brain sharp:
Satisfy Cravings with Healthy Foods
You can establish a strong foundation for brain health by consuming healthy, whole foods such as whole grains, fish, legumes and healthy fats, plus an abundance of fruits and vegetables, including grapes and leafy greens. Research suggests grapes help maintain a healthy brain. In a human study of elderly subjects with mild cognitive decline, UCLA researchers found consuming 2 1/4 cups of grapes every day preserved healthy metabolic activity in regions of the brain associated with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.
Combinations of these healthy foods can be made into tasty dishes that support brain health such as this Chicken and Grape Cauliflower Rice Bowl, which features fresh Grapes from California alongside grilled chicken, cauliflower, zucchini, garbanzo beans and healthy spices.
Sleep Well
Health experts recommend aiming for at least seven hours of sleep per night. As noted by the Mayo Clinic, adequate sleep may help boost overall memory and brain health by giving the brain time to effectively consolidate memories.
Sweat It Out
Physical activity provides well-known benefits for the entire body, including increasing blood flow to the brain. After breaking a sweat, make sure you refuel with a post-workout snack like Grapes from California for natural hydration and an energy boost.
For more information on grapes and brain health, visit GrapesfromCalifornia.com and find more tasty recipes that support brain health.
Chicken and Grape Cauliflower Rice Bowl
Servings: 4
Chicken:
- 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 pound (3-4 pieces) small boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
Zucchini:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 medium zucchini, trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch chunks
- 1 1/3 cups halved red Grapes from California
Cauliflower Rice:
- 1 bag (1 pound) thawed frozen riced cauliflower
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1/3 cup water
- 2 large garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 can (15 ounces) garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed well
- 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- To make chicken: In medium bowl, combine oil, garlic, ginger and cumin. Add turmeric, season lightly with salt and pepper, to taste, and whisk to blend. Lightly pound chicken pieces to even them out then turn to coat in oil-spice mixture. Let stand 20-30 minutes.
- Heat heavy, large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken, smooth side down, and cook until golden brown underneath, about 4 minutes. Flip with spatula, reduce heat to medium and cook about 4 minutes until just cooked through. Transfer chicken to plate and tent with foil. Do not clean pan.
- To make zucchini: In medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil until hot. Add zucchini pieces and cook, stirring often until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
- To make cauliflower rice: In colander, drain cauliflower well. In same large skillet used for chicken, add oil, onion and water over medium heat; cook, stirring until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, cumin and turmeric; cook, stirring, 3 minutes. Add drained cauliflower and garbanzo beans; cook until hot, about 5 minutes. Stir in cilantro and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Divide cauliflower rice among four large soup bowls. Slice chicken against grain and arrange on top of cauliflower rice along with grapes and cooked zucchini. Serve warm.
Nutritional information per serving: 420 calories; 34 g protein; 42 g carbohydrates; 14 g fat (30% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (5% calories from saturated fat); 65 mg cholesterol; 280 mg sodium; 10 g fiber.
