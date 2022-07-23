July Jam Poker Cruise planned July 30

The Piston Heads Auto Club of Bowie is preparing its second annual July Jam Poker Cruise for July 30.
The cruise will start at 8:30 a.m. at Bowie Plaza. Organizers state this is a cruise not a “release run.”
Sign-in time is 8:30 a.m. at $5 per hand. Buy as many hands as you would like to compete. Rollout at 9 a.m. after selecting your first card.
This will be a 60-mile round trip cruise with three stops. There will be a 10-minute break at each stop for everyone to draw cards.
The route will be announced and ends back at the start. Some 50% of the proceeds go to the winning hand with the rest to the July Jam fundraiser to support the Oct. 1 Chicken and Bread Days Fiddling Contest.
Watch the Piston Heads or Bowie Community Development Facebook pages for updates.
