Hotel/motel tax report questioned, tabled

Members of the Bowie City Council had a final vote on the 2023 tax rate Monday night, along with approving the final 2022-23 budget amendment and the year-end hotel/motel tax.

While the agenda was filled with primarily routine items, there was some tense questioning throughout the brief 26-minute meeting.

The hotel/motel tax year-end report was offered Mayor Gaylynn Burris, council representative on the board. The beginning balance for 2022-23 was $206,566.67 with receipts of $114,439 year-to-date. The year’s expenses were $87,374.75. The year-end balance is $233,631.45.

Burris, who also serves on the hotel/motel committee said purchases this year included a new lighted billboard at the community center to promote its events. There were five billboards, advertising, maps, rack cards, city promotions and community center projects.

The mayor noted that two years ago they were having issues with businesses paying in a timely fashion, however, Finance Director Pamela Woods has since conducted audits of the participants and payments are back on schedule.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.