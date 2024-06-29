Bowie News print deadline moved up due to holiday

Lorie Vincent

“Memorable marketing in the post-pandemic era” will be the feature for the third installment of the Bowie Business Boost on April 16.

Lorie Vincent, certified economic developer, will bring the program that begins at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and the program 8-9:30 a.m. at the Bowie Community Center.

Registration is $49 which includes all four sessions. The final program is May 21. Register at accelerationbydesign.com/event-details/bowiebusinessboost.

Call the Bowie EDC office at 940-872-4193 for additional information.

Vincent is a professional trainer, writer and economic developer with a focus on community and business marketing. She will share how your audience has changed in the post-pandemic era. Vincent will show you how easy and innovative adjustments to your marketing goals can grow your bottom line and result in strong customer engagement.