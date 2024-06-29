Connect with us

Bowie News print deadline moved up due to holiday

Published

16 hours ago

on

Due to the July 4th holiday this week, The Bowie News will be printing early in the week. Deadline for any news or ad for the July 6 paper will be noon on July 2. The Bowie News office will be closed on July 4.

Mildred McCraw to lead 2024 Pioneer Court

Published

1 week ago

on

06/22/2024

By

Meet the ladies of the 2024 Jim Bowie Days Pioneer Court as they prepare for the crowning on June 28.
Hosted by the Bowie Amity Club, the crowning and pioneer reunion begins at 2:30 p.m. on June 28 at the Bowie Community Center, middle section.
Mildred McCraw, known to many as the “Chicken Lady,” as well as Bowie’s biggest cheerleader, has been selected to serve as pioneer queen. Her duchesses will be Doris McGuffey longtime local business woman and radio air personality at KNTX Radio, and Margaret Long, longtime bank official with Sanger Bank.

See the full stories from these ladies in your weekend Bowie News.

Bowie Boost program 3 explores marketing post-pandemic

Published

3 months ago

on

04/10/2024

By

Lorie Vincent

“Memorable marketing in the post-pandemic era” will be the feature for the third installment of the Bowie Business Boost on April 16.
Lorie Vincent, certified economic developer, will bring the program that begins at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and the program 8-9:30 a.m. at the Bowie Community Center.
Registration is $49 which includes all four sessions. The final program is May 21. Register at accelerationbydesign.com/event-details/bowiebusinessboost.
Call the Bowie EDC office at 940-872-4193 for additional information.
Vincent is a professional trainer, writer and economic developer with a focus on community and business marketing. She will share how your audience has changed in the post-pandemic era. Vincent will show you how easy and innovative adjustments to your marketing goals can grow your bottom line and result in strong customer engagement.

Water line break sprays water to the sky

Published

5 months ago

on

01/27/2024

By


City of Bowie water crews repaired a break in this eight-inch water line on Tarrant Street in between Lindsey and Mason Wednesday. It started as a small trickle, but once the dirt was removed the line blew out, but it was soon repaired on the water supply was turned off. There were no shutdown to the water supply during the work. (Photo by Barbara Green)
