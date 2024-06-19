COUNTY LIFE
Get ready for Bowie’s biggest western festival
COUNTY LIFE
Chair Affair entertains a big crowd with high-power bidding
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce welcomed about 150 people to the Chair Affair on June 14. (Top) The Granbury Jazz Orchestra filled the community center with high-energy tunes as guests strolled through the many unique chairs and package up for bid in the silent and live auction. Chamber members donated everything from colorful pool floaties in a summer package to handcrafted chairs.
COUNTY LIFE
June 21 deadline for nominating Yard of the Month
Nominations will be taken through June 21 for the June Yard of the Month award.
The winner will be published in the last paper of the month. Call 872-2247 to make a nomination or email it to [email protected]. If you email a nomination follow up with a phone call to make sure it arrives.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets to show off the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign in their yard during the month. A winner will be named for April, May and June.
The names of nominees may be submitted more than once throughout the contest if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be considered to allow for others to have an opportunity to participate.
Independent judges, which include experienced gardeners and some master gardeners, will tour the properties inside the city limits and submit their winning choice. This contest will recognize a beautiful yard which is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep in their neighborhood. The goal is to encourage all residents to keep their properties clean and looking nice for everyone to enjoy.
Criteria will include ongoing maintenance of the landscaping and the yard. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to be maintained at reasonable levels. Hardscape also will be considered. Landscaping also will be considered, but should include not only annuals for the season, but permanent items such as shrubs or vines or decorative structures like a gazebo or benches.
COUNTY LIFE
Library adventure continues with scavenger hunt
Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program will be at the Bowie Community Center on Tuesdays starting at 10 a.m.
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12. Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. At the end of the season each child receives a book.
On June 18 there will be a scavenger hunt and a hike. Everyone will be making binoculars and learn hiking safety from the Boy Scouts of Troop 121 at Pelham Park. Bring the whole family our for a morning of adventure.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS7 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS11 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint