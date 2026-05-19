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Boil order remains in place

Published

1 day ago

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A BOIL WATER NOTICE remains in effect for the area of Miller, Nina, & Roach Streets. Use boiled/bottled water for drinking, cooking, & brushing teeth.

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NEWS

Boil water order lifted

Published

5 hours ago

on

05/20/2026

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The BOIL WATER NOTICE for the area of Miller, Nina, & Roach Streets has been cancelled

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NEWS

Commissioners meet on May 26; date changed due to holiday

Published

7 hours ago

on

05/20/2026

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Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on May 26, one day later than its regular session moved due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Items on the agenda include: Proclamation for June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month; consider master lease agreement for copier with Kyocera Document Solutions America and the county clerk; review data access memorandum of understanding between the county sheriff’s office and Sheriff’s Association of Texas in association with Appriss Insights, LLC and OCV, LLC; credit application to MHC; precinct two request to enter a lease purchase agreement with American National Leasing to buy a 2024 Case tractor; precinct for line-item budget adjustment of $8,750 from sale of property to gravel; precinct four to accept a check from Government Capital for $97,200 and deposit it into machinery and equipment line item and budget workshop.

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NEWS

Bowie Council meeting cancelled

Published

8 hours ago

on

05/20/2026

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The Bowie City Council has cancelled its May 26 meeting due to a lack of agenda items that have discussion.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is on June 9.

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