NEWS
Boil order remains in place
A BOIL WATER NOTICE remains in effect for the area of Miller, Nina, & Roach Streets. Use boiled/bottled water for drinking, cooking, & brushing teeth.
NEWS
Boil water order lifted
The BOIL WATER NOTICE for the area of Miller, Nina, & Roach Streets has been cancelled
NEWS
Commissioners meet on May 26; date changed due to holiday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on May 26, one day later than its regular session moved due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Items on the agenda include: Proclamation for June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month; consider master lease agreement for copier with Kyocera Document Solutions America and the county clerk; review data access memorandum of understanding between the county sheriff’s office and Sheriff’s Association of Texas in association with Appriss Insights, LLC and OCV, LLC; credit application to MHC; precinct two request to enter a lease purchase agreement with American National Leasing to buy a 2024 Case tractor; precinct for line-item budget adjustment of $8,750 from sale of property to gravel; precinct four to accept a check from Government Capital for $97,200 and deposit it into machinery and equipment line item and budget workshop.
NEWS
Bowie Council meeting cancelled
The Bowie City Council has cancelled its May 26 meeting due to a lack of agenda items that have discussion.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is on June 9.
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