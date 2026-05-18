Portions of Bowie under boil water order

Party primary runoff elections will be May 26, with early voting running May 18 to May 22.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but only located in the courthouse annex community room.

Election day voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four locations across the county: Courthouse annex community room, Bowie Senior Citizens Center, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona and Saint Jo Civic Center.

In the Republican Party primary there are runoffs for United States Senator between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton; Attorney General Chip Roy and Mayes Middleton; Railroad Commissioner Bo French and Jim Wright; and Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, place three, Allison Fox and Thomas Smith.

In the Democratic Party runoff there are two races: Lieutenant Governor between Marcos Isaias Velez and Vikki Goodwin, and for Attorney General Joe Jaworski and Nathan Johnson.

Primary winners will face off against the other party in November’s general election.