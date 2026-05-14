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Party primary runoffs on May 26, early vote May 18-22

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Party primary runoff elections will be May 26, with early voting running May 18 to May 22.
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but only located in the courthouse annex community room.
Election day voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four locations across the county: Courthouse annex community room, Bowie Senior Citizens Center, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona and Saint Jo Civic Center.
In the Republican Party primary there are runoffs for United States Senator between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton; Attorney General Chip Roy and Mayes Middleton; Railroad Commissioner Bo French and Jim Wright; and Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, place three, Allison Fox and Thomas Smith.
In the Democratic Party runoff there are two races: Lieutenant Governor between Marcos Isaias Velez and Vikki Goodwin, and for Attorney General Joe Jaworski and Nathan Johnson.
Primary winners will face off against the other party in November’s general election.

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NEWS

Parks plan approved by Bowie Council

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05/14/2026

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By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie City Council accepted the parks master plan that will be used in a grant application with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, as well as the city’s new comprehensive management plan that is in the works.
During its Tuesday meeting, Kaitlyn Higgins Dake offered the council a copy of the parks plan noting that is has to be submitted by May 31 to be considered with the TPWD grant process. She explained this 49-page document is a 10-year plan that is designed to be a “guiding document,” to assist the city in developing projects.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

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NEWS

Bowie ISD trustees meet on May 18

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05/14/2026

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Top graduates and UIL state qualifiers will be introduced during the May 18 meeting of the Bowie Independent School District at 5:30 p.m.
The agenda lists introductions of the Class of 2026 top 10% of graduates, plus University Interscholastic League academic, fine arts and athletic qualifiers for state.
In action items the board will review a budget amendment, minutes, educator resignations and consider changing the June meeting date. An executive session will discuss a director of student services position and matters regarding students. Any action would be back in open session.
Superintendent Donna Hale will report on enrollment, pre-kindergarten open enrollment, preliminary property values, personnel updates and operation reports.
Monthly reports also will be given by for the campuses and finance.

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NEWS

County commissioners handle brief agenda

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05/14/2026

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Montague County Commissioners conducted a very brief court meeting on Monday.
A motion to table an interlocal agreement between precinct two and the Bowie Baseball Association related to the sports complex was approved. County Judge Kevin Benton said the agreement document had not arrived. The matter is expected to be rescheduled after it arrives.
A request from precinct three for a line-item budget adjustment moving $15,000 from operating expenses to part-time was accepted.
Only one sealed bid was received for various types of emulsified asphalt and prime oil from Ergon Asphalt, was approved.
The consent agenda of minutes, bills and payroll was accepted.

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