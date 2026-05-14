Party primary runoffs on May 26, early vote May 18-22

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie City Council accepted the parks master plan that will be used in a grant application with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, as well as the city’s new comprehensive management plan that is in the works.

During its Tuesday meeting, Kaitlyn Higgins Dake offered the council a copy of the parks plan noting that is has to be submitted by May 31 to be considered with the TPWD grant process. She explained this 49-page document is a 10-year plan that is designed to be a “guiding document,” to assist the city in developing projects.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.