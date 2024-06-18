OBITUARIES
Jefferson “David” Jameson, Sr.
November 9, 1940 – June 15, 2024
BOWIE – Jefferson “David” Jameson, Sr., 83, passed away on June 15, 2024 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on June 18 at Montague Cemetery in Montague with Pastor Larry Coleman as the officiant.
David was born on Nov. 9, 1940 in Bowie to Harold “Jocky” Jameson and Nana “Snooky” Smith Jameson. He grew up in Fort Worth, graduating from Trimble Tech High School in 1959. He and Mary Priscilla Burney married on June 8, 1959 in Montague.
In 1967, they returned to David’s hometown of Bowie where they raised their children, Carrie and David Jr.. David and Priscilla owned and operated david jameson photography and a cottage florist for many years.
David was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, Professional Photographers of America, a 50-plus year member of the Maskat Shrine and a longtime member of Bowie Lions Club. Among his greatest passions were car racing, ice hockey, golfing, trout fishing in Colorado, sunsets in the Arizona desert and especially being “Big Dad” to his grandchildren.
He is preceeded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Jameson Allen and granddaughter, Davie Aune Allen.
David is survived by his wife of 65 years, Priscilla; daughter, Carrie Aune and husband Bob; son, David Jr. and wife Lori; granddaughters, Jenny Lee Hines and husband Bryan and Mary Emily Hook and husband Weston; great-grandchildren, Darlee Lou Allen, Nealee David Allen, Sadie Amelia Hines and soon-to-arrive, Jesse Wayne Hook.
For those desiring, memorials may be made in David’s memory to Hospice of Wichita Falls “Hundred Pennies” fund, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
Arrangements are under the direction of White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
George “Harvey” Littrell
September 4, 1954 – June 8, 2024
BOWIE – George “Harvey” Littrell, 69, went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2024 in Denton.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on June 15 at Victory Church in Decatur with Pastor Allen Bates officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Harvey was born on Sept. 4, 1954 in East Chicago at Saint Catherine’s Hospital to James and Janice (Ball) Littrell. He was raised in Hammond, IN and graduated from Griffith High School. He continued his education at Indiana State University where he pursued business management.
In 1980, Harvey moved to Bowie and lived out the rest of his life with his beautiful wife, Beverly. The couple married on June 22, 2002 in Bowie. He worked for Walmart for 17 years in both Bowie and Decatur stores.
Mr. Littrell was known for his love of Elvis, baseball, football and old western movies. He was an avid Cowboys, Rangers and Cubs fan and enjoyed fantasy sports. Harvey was blessed with a beautiful voice and loved singing, which he showed off at karaoke. He attended Victory Family Church in Decatur. Harvey was a dedicated family man. Above all he loved his wife and making and capturing memories with his loving family.
He is preceded by his parents and brother, Larry Littrell.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 22 years, Beverly Littrell; sons, John Butler, Shaun Littrell, George Littrell Jr. and Jeffery Barber; daughters, Jennifer Cubero and Kristina Sheppard; grandchildren, Caitlin Myers, Taylor Garza, Blaise Butler, Boss Poe, Rebekah and Shane Littrell, Tara Sheppard, Zackary and Aiden Cubero; great-grandchild, Christopher Maverick Myers; brothers, Jeff and Greg Littrell; sister, Yolanda Welch and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Shannon Cay Bratcher
December 29, 1959 – June 10, 2024
BOWIE – Shannon Cay Bratcher, 64, died June 10, 2024.
A memorial will take place at 2 p.m. on June 17 at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie.
She was born Dec. 29, 1959 in Seymour to Finis “William” and Jessie Florence (Ellis) Bratcher. Her last years were spent at Advanced Rehab in Bowie.
She is preceded in death by parents William and Flo Bratcher; brother, Finis Bratcher and niece, Sunni Bratcher.
She is survived by her nieces, Mollie McDonald and Hillary Bratcher; nephews, Jett Santos, Donny McDonald, Doug McDonald and Benjamin Rhone and sister-in-law, Debbie Eckeberger.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Connie Sue Parker Stanley
December 8, 1953 – June 9, 2024
SAINT JO – Connie Sue Parker Stanley, 70, died June 9, 2024.
A family visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on June 12 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on June 13 at Mountain Creek Cemetery in Saint Jo.
She was born on Dec. 8, 1953 in Gainesville to Floyd Harold and Sybel Joline (Reynolds) Parker.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Joline Parker; sisters, Barbara Ann Shugart and Phoebe Boaz and brothers, Billie Joe Parker and Harold Parker Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Stanley; daughter, Michelle Barker; son, Michael Stanley; five grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.
