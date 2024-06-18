Jefferson “David” Jameson, Sr.

September 4, 1954 – June 8, 2024

BOWIE – George “Harvey” Littrell, 69, went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2024 in Denton.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on June 15 at Victory Church in Decatur with Pastor Allen Bates officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Harvey was born on Sept. 4, 1954 in East Chicago at Saint Catherine’s Hospital to James and Janice (Ball) Littrell. He was raised in Hammond, IN and graduated from Griffith High School. He continued his education at Indiana State University where he pursued business management.

In 1980, Harvey moved to Bowie and lived out the rest of his life with his beautiful wife, Beverly. The couple married on June 22, 2002 in Bowie. He worked for Walmart for 17 years in both Bowie and Decatur stores.

Mr. Littrell was known for his love of Elvis, baseball, football and old western movies. He was an avid Cowboys, Rangers and Cubs fan and enjoyed fantasy sports. Harvey was blessed with a beautiful voice and loved singing, which he showed off at karaoke. He attended Victory Family Church in Decatur. Harvey was a dedicated family man. Above all he loved his wife and making and capturing memories with his loving family.

He is preceded by his parents and brother, Larry Littrell.

Harvey is survived by his wife of 22 years, Beverly Littrell; sons, John Butler, Shaun Littrell, George Littrell Jr. and Jeffery Barber; daughters, Jennifer Cubero and Kristina Sheppard; grandchildren, Caitlin Myers, Taylor Garza, Blaise Butler, Boss Poe, Rebekah and Shane Littrell, Tara Sheppard, Zackary and Aiden Cubero; great-grandchild, Christopher Maverick Myers; brothers, Jeff and Greg Littrell; sister, Yolanda Welch and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

