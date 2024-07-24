NEWS
Safe room rebate available
The City of Bowie has been awarded a $60,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund a Residential Safe Room Rebate Program.
This program will provide a 50% rebate of the cost of a residential storm shelter, up to a maximum of $3,000. The city’s grant is sufficient to provide rebates for about 20 residential storm shelters.
The Bowie Office of Emergency Management will be hosting an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. on July 30 at city hall, 307 N. Mason Street, to explain the program’s requirements, answer questions, and distribute applications.
If you are a homeowner who lives within the city limits of Bowie, and are interested in this program, please plan on attending. For more information, email city emergency management coordinator at [email protected].
NEWS
Judges named to preside over DA Hall cases
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Judges have been named for the two cases involving 97th District Attorney Casey Hall, including the indictment for theft and a petition for removal as DA.
On July 11, Judge David L. Evans, presiding judge for the Eighth Administration Region of Texas, assigned E. Lee Gabriel to handle the indictment case against Hall. The judge then named Bruce McFarling for the removal petition case.
The two-term DA Hall was indicted by the Montague County Grand Jury July 15 on a charge of theft of property $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony. The allegations stem from reported misappropriation of state grant funds.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Court approves election judges, bridge agreements
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioners Monday approved four bridge replacement agreements and finalized the list of election judges and clerks as the Nov. 5 general election was called.
The court made quick work of its relatively brief agenda of business in less than 30 minutes.
County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall presented the order calling for the election on Nov. 5, along with the slate of election judges, alternate judges and clerks for the 2024-2025 elections.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Body of missing man found in Clay County
Bryce Dingler, former Nocona man who has been missing for almost a week, was found deceased this morning in Clay County in an area near where his pickup truck was found along the side of U.S. Highway 287 near Jolly last Wednesday. See the following statement from the Clay County Sheriff.
