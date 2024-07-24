Safe room rebate available

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Judges have been named for the two cases involving 97th District Attorney Casey Hall, including the indictment for theft and a petition for removal as DA.

On July 11, Judge David L. Evans, presiding judge for the Eighth Administration Region of Texas, assigned E. Lee Gabriel to handle the indictment case against Hall. The judge then named Bruce McFarling for the removal petition case.

The two-term DA Hall was indicted by the Montague County Grand Jury July 15 on a charge of theft of property $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony. The allegations stem from reported misappropriation of state grant funds.

