Space adventures coming to Nocona Library

Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program continues on July 16 with the Olympics.

It will be all about the upcoming Summer Olympics with outdoor games at the soccer field. Summer reading wraps up with the popular Creature Teacher on July 23 who brings lots of animals to the kids to see up close.

Any questions about summer reading can be directed to the library staff by calling 872-2681 or follow their Facebook page.

Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12. Keep a summer reading log and earn a book.

Top photo – This past Tuesday, the library staff visits with Smokey the Bear and a member of the Forest Service at summer reading. (Photo by Barbara Green)