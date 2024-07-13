COUNTY LIFE
Summer Olympics this week’s summer reading theme
Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program continues on July 16 with the Olympics.
It will be all about the upcoming Summer Olympics with outdoor games at the soccer field. Summer reading wraps up with the popular Creature Teacher on July 23 who brings lots of animals to the kids to see up close.
Any questions about summer reading can be directed to the library staff by calling 872-2681 or follow their Facebook page.
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12. Keep a summer reading log and earn a book.
Top photo – This past Tuesday, the library staff visits with Smokey the Bear and a member of the Forest Service at summer reading. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
It’s here the 2024 Montague County Guide
Inside your weekend Bowie News find the award-winning visitor’s and newcomer’s guide. There are unique features about this area along with all the resources you may need to set up housekeeping or explore something new.
COUNTY LIFE
Space adventures coming to Nocona Library
Nocona Library’s Summer Reading program continues at 10 a.m. on July 17 at the Justin Building at 100 Clay Street.
The program will be space adventures and include a demonstration of a drone. Make plans to attend.
COUNTY LIFE
Arts alliance readies ‘Disney Aladdin Kids’
Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts will present “Disney Aladdin Kids” for one show at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Freedom Life Church, 204 Theater Road.
This show will feature youngsters from the community showcasing their musical theater talents. Don’t miss this magical show with local performers and all proceeds benefiting scholarships for local students.
Go to the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts Facebook page to purchase tickets online at $8, plus a .20 service fee.
