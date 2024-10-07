Connect with us

Arts alliance readies ‘Disney Aladdin Kids’

Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts will present "Disney Aladdin Kids" for one show at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Freedom Life Church, 204 Theater Road.
This show will feature youngsters from the community showcasing their musical theater talents. Don’t miss this magical show with local performers and all proceeds benefiting scholarships for local students.
Go to the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts Facebook page to purchase tickets online at $8, plus a .20 service fee.

Readers share all their fun from the July 4th holiday

07/10/2024

Thank you to everyone who shared their photos on our Facebook page, we got so many and were only able to use a few in the paper and here. Looks like everyone had a great time.

Top photo- Fireworks explosion at the Rusty and Billy Henley households at Lake Nocona. (Photo by Laura Brooks)

Lake Nocona boat parade. (Photo by Brendan Dunn)
Belinda Wilson has fun with sparklers at Vashti. (Courtesy photo) See lots more photos in the mid-week Bowie News and in Saturday’s edition.
Smokey the Bear to visit Bowie Tuesday

07/06/2024

It’s a big day Tuesday for Bowie Library’s Summer Reading program as Smokey the Bear makes a visit to the Bowie Community Center.
This year’s program theme, “Adventure begins at your library,” continues with the appearance of the big guy who teaches everyone about fire safety.
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12. Children will be given a reading log and at the end of the season each child receives a book.

Shelter volunteers serve up icy cold ice cream floats

07/06/2024

Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter hosted an ice float fundraiser on June 28 helping local residents cool down with root beer and coke floats. Pictured serving up goodies are: Julie O’Neal, Valerie Evans, Joellen Stark and Chesney Bullard.

This gang of kids picked up their ice cream floats and were all smiles. (Courtesy photo)
