Bowie Animal Shelter volunteers ready fun day for Clear the Shelter Saturday
It’s time for Clear the Shelter on Aug. 24 and the community is invited to take part in a day dedicated to finding forever homes for unwanted or uncared for dogs and cats.
Volunteers at the Bowie Animal Shelter will take part in this nationwide event from 8 a.m. to noon at the shelter located at 1504 E. Wise.
Low-cost vaccines will be provided for cats and dogs through Cross Timbers Veterinary Hospital from 8 to 11 a.m. Microchip your pet for $15 through the shelter volunteers.
For those interested in adopting a pet, all adoption fees have been waived on Clear the Shelter Day. If you have been considering adoption, this would be a good day to visit with the animals.
Other activities this day include a bake sale, silent auction and food vendors. Lots of great items have been donated for prize drawings and for the silent auction.
Crew changes out Bowie banners teasing for fall!
David Blackmon of the Bowie electric department was busy at his annual task of updating downtown event banners getting set for Chicken and Bread Days. (Photo by Cindy Roller)
Fire destroys home, fire dangers escalate across the state
The property of John Roberts in Frontier Shores at Lake Amon G. Carter was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.
Bowie Rural Fire Department was dispatched to 573 Northwood Street at 1:03 p.m. to a structure fire. Additional calls went out to Bowie city and Sunset fire for mutual aid according to Bowie Rural Chief Randall Preuninger.
On arrival firefighters found the structures that included three trailer houses and storage buildings. There also was a grass fire that jumped Northwood.
Read the full story on wildfire danger and heat advisories in your weekend Bowie News.
Methodist ladies plan autumn craft fair
The Bowie First Methodist Women of Grace will be hosting a “Pumpkins to Snowflakes” Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 12.
If you are a crafter, quilter or make any type of handcrafted item, the ladies would like to invite you to join them and share your talents with the community.
Booth space is available for $30 for the first table and $20 for additional tables. Deadline for registration is Sept. 28. For more information contact Connie Beaird at 940-557-5759 or Sandy Owens at 972-816-1613 and leave a message.
