Bowie Animal Shelter volunteers ready fun day for Clear the Shelter Saturday

It’s time for Clear the Shelter on Aug. 24 and the community is invited to take part in a day dedicated to finding forever homes for unwanted or uncared for dogs and cats.

Volunteers at the Bowie Animal Shelter will take part in this nationwide event from 8 a.m. to noon at the shelter located at 1504 E. Wise.

Low-cost vaccines will be provided for cats and dogs through Cross Timbers Veterinary Hospital from 8 to 11 a.m. Microchip your pet for $15 through the shelter volunteers.

For those interested in adopting a pet, all adoption fees have been waived on Clear the Shelter Day. If you have been considering adoption, this would be a good day to visit with the animals.

Other activities this day include a bake sale, silent auction and food vendors. Lots of great items have been donated for prize drawings and for the silent auction.