Jammin’ at the Justin Saturday

Montague County Commissioners will meet early on Aug. 26 to finalize their work on the tax rate and budget for 2024-25.

At 8:30 a.m. the public hearing on the budget proposal will be conducted followed by the 8:45 a.m. hearing on the proposed tax rate.

Approval for both items will be considered in the third meeting at 9 a.m. following a budget workshop. The proposed tax rate is .4961 cents per $100 in property value. The 2023 rate is .50170. The budget proposal can be seen on the county website.

Also on Monday’s agenda the court will open bids for the wastewater treatment plant that would serve the courthouse complex and jail.

Bond for Katie A. Boggeman, appointed district attorney during the present DA’s suspension, will be presented. Commissioners also will consider transferring individual bonds to a blanket bond program in the district clerk’s office.

Other topics up for discussion Monday include the county investment policy, 2025 agreement with the Helen Farabee Center for mental health services, review the Big Sandy Creek Watershed agreement, budget adjustment in the jail for $25,000 in food and accept the online compliance for cybersecurity training for county staff.

The court also will review a replat in Silver Lake Estates and a final plat in the McCann, Weatherly and Durham Addition.