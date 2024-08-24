County 4-Hers celebrate their year

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County 4-H celebrated its members, volunteers and supporters during the annual awards banquet Monday night.

From recordbooks to project pins and star awards, there were honors for many. Guests also enjoyed a speaker who shared his story of dyslexia and how he succeeded despite being told certain things were “out of his grasp.”

Gold Star, the top senior member award in 4-H, went to Madelyn McFarland, Montague 4-H. The Silver Stars went to Maddax McCollum, Bowie 4-H, and Raegan Hughes, Bowie 4-H.

