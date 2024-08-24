COUNTY LIFE
County 4-Hers celebrate their year
By BARBARA GREEN
Montague County 4-H celebrated its members, volunteers and supporters during the annual awards banquet Monday night.
From recordbooks to project pins and star awards, there were honors for many. Guests also enjoyed a speaker who shared his story of dyslexia and how he succeeded despite being told certain things were “out of his grasp.”
Gold Star, the top senior member award in 4-H, went to Madelyn McFarland, Montague 4-H. The Silver Stars went to Maddax McCollum, Bowie 4-H, and Raegan Hughes, Bowie 4-H.
Commissioners meet on Aug. 26
Montague County Commissioners will meet early on Aug. 26 to finalize their work on the tax rate and budget for 2024-25.
At 8:30 a.m. the public hearing on the budget proposal will be conducted followed by the 8:45 a.m. hearing on the proposed tax rate.
Approval for both items will be considered in the third meeting at 9 a.m. following a budget workshop. The proposed tax rate is .4961 cents per $100 in property value. The 2023 rate is .50170. The budget proposal can be seen on the county website.
Also on Monday’s agenda the court will open bids for the wastewater treatment plant that would serve the courthouse complex and jail.
Bond for Katie A. Boggeman, appointed district attorney during the present DA’s suspension, will be presented. Commissioners also will consider transferring individual bonds to a blanket bond program in the district clerk’s office.
Other topics up for discussion Monday include the county investment policy, 2025 agreement with the Helen Farabee Center for mental health services, review the Big Sandy Creek Watershed agreement, budget adjustment in the jail for $25,000 in food and accept the online compliance for cybersecurity training for county staff.
The court also will review a replat in Silver Lake Estates and a final plat in the McCann, Weatherly and Durham Addition.
Jammin’ at the Justin Saturday
All area musicians and music lovers are welcomed to Jammin’ at the Justin from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 24 at the H.J. Justin Building, 100 Clay, downtown Nocona.
Enjoy live music with no admission fee. Tips this month will go to Montague County veterans. Bring your own food and drinks.
Those with questions may call Larry Lemons, 940-366-5782 or Dennis McBroom, 940-841-2883.
Bowie Animal Shelter volunteers ready fun day for Clear the Shelter Saturday
It’s time for Clear the Shelter on Aug. 24 and the community is invited to take part in a day dedicated to finding forever homes for unwanted or uncared for dogs and cats.
Volunteers at the Bowie Animal Shelter will take part in this nationwide event from 8 a.m. to noon at the shelter located at 1504 E. Wise.
Low-cost vaccines will be provided for cats and dogs through Cross Timbers Veterinary Hospital from 8 to 11 a.m. Microchip your pet for $15 through the shelter volunteers.
For those interested in adopting a pet, all adoption fees have been waived on Clear the Shelter Day. If you have been considering adoption, this would be a good day to visit with the animals.
Other activities this day include a bake sale, silent auction and food vendors. Lots of great items have been donated for prize drawings and for the silent auction.
