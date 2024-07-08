EDIBLES
Go meatless on Mondays to carry family nutrition into fall
(Family Features) Getting back into a routine during the fall can be a struggle. Consider a schedule that dedicates more nights to long-term wellness with easy, nutritious recipes.
Registered dietitian Alexis Joseph recommends Meatless Mondays, which help her family create fruit- and vegetable-forward dishes with nutrient-dense ingredients. One ingredient to consider is California grown prunes from Sunsweet – a good source of vitamins and minerals that help maintain bone and heart health, keep you feeling full and are an all-natural source of fiber and healthy fat.
“Dedicating time each week to your overall nutrition with ‘Meatless Mondays’ will motivate you to add healthful staples like California grown prunes from Sunsweet to your diet and make getting back into a routine easier,” Joseph said. “It can also yield results. Research suggests eating 5-6 prunes each day may help prevent bone loss and improve risk factors for heart disease and inflammation.”
Consider Joseph’s Cauliflower Tacos with Peanut Sauce or Veggie Stir Fry for your next weeknight meal. Both spotlight California grown prunes as a substitute for unhealthy fats and sugars to reduce calories and increase health benefits without losing flavor.
Find more mealtime inspiration at sunsweet.com.
Cauliflower Tacos with Peanut Sauce
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 medium head cauliflower, chopped into florets (about 6-7 cups)
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 8 tortillas
- chopped green onions, for garnish
- California grown prunes from Sunsweet, for serving
- peanuts, for garnish
- lime wedges, for serving
Cabbage Slaw:
- 3 cups shredded red cabbage
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
Peanut Sauce:
- 4 California grown prunes from Sunsweet
- 1/2 cup unsweetened non-dairy milk
- 1/3 cup natural salted peanut butter
- 3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- 1 teaspoon sriracha
- 2 tablespoons water, plus additional for thinning (optional)
- Preheat oven to 425 F.
- On large baking sheet, place cauliflower in single layer. Add olive oil and salt; toss well to combine. Roast 30 minutes, tossing halfway through.
- To make cabbage slaw: In medium mixing bowl, add cabbage, carrots, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, maple syrup and salt. Toss to combine; set aside to soften.
- To make peanut sauce: In blender, blend prunes, milk, peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, maple syrup, ginger, sriracha and water until smooth. Taste and add more water, if desired.
- Warm tortillas, fill with roasted cauliflower and top with slaw, peanut sauce, green onions, prunes and peanuts. Serve with lime wedges.
Veggie Stir Fry with Prune Teriyaki Sauce
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1/2 large onion, diced
- salt, to taste, divided
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 medium zucchini, diced
- 8 ounces sugar snap peas
- pepper, to taste, divided
- 1/2 cup roasted salted cashews, plus additional for serving, divided
- 1 cup edamame
- 2-3 cups cooked jasmine rice, for serving
- 1/3 cup sliced green onions, for serving
- California grown prunes from Sunsweet, for serving
Prune Teriyaki Sauce:
- 1 cup canned pineapple, plus 1/4 cup pineapple juice
- 1/4 cup California grown prunes from Sunsweet (about 6 prunes)
- 6 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 teaspoon sriracha
- In large skillet over medium heat, warm sesame oil. Once hot, add onion and pinch of salt; saute 5 minutes.
- Add garlic and ginger; cook 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Add carrots, bell pepper, zucchini, snap peas and pinch of salt and pepper. Saute 10 minutes, stirring often, until veggies are crisp tender.
- To make teriyaki sauce: In blender, blend pineapple, pineapple juice, prunes, soy sauce, maple syrup, rice vinegar, garlic and sriracha until smooth.
- Remove veggies from heat and stir in 1/2 cup cashews, edamame and teriyaki sauce to coat. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and serve on bed of rice garnished with green onions, prunes and additional cashews.
Photos courtesy of Alexis Joseph
SOURCE:
Sunsweet
EDIBLES
Give your grilling game a flavor boost
(Family Features) Make sure your grill game is on fire this summer. The right prepping, seasoning and grilling techniques can help you serve your favorite foods in the tastiest ways all summer.
Consider these helpful tips from the flavor experts at Watkins.
Seasoning with Staying Power
The first step for impressive flavor is proper preparation. For dry seasoning, blot meat or sliced vegetables (such as zucchini) with paper towels to dry. Then rub 1-2 teaspoons of vegetable oil over each piece to help your seasoning or dry rub stick.
For marinades, after mixing – but before adding the meat – reserve 2 tablespoons of marinade liquid to baste meat while on the grill. If you’re dicing meat (except for shrimp), do so before adding it to the marinade so each piece can soak in as much flavor as possible.
Finally, no grilling menu would be complete without burgers. Adding a seasoning tailor-made for this all-American classic, like Watkins Organic Hamburger Seasoning, brings an unforgettable boost of flavor. You’ll want about 1 tablespoon of seasoning for each pound of ground meat – just be sure to mix in thoroughly before you make your patties to distribute the flavor evenly.
Flavor for All Your Favorites
While most people think of meats for grilling season, there are so many ways to spice up all your favorite foods and beverages. For fajitas, you can use chili lime seasoning for the meat and put it on the rim of your lemonade or margaritas, too.
You can also switch it up and roast potatoes instead of fries to go with a well-seasoned burger. Try peppercorn Parmesan seasoning for a complementary flavor. If you’re looking for a finishing touch for steak, mushrooms make a perfect enhancement and you can use the same steak seasoning to prepare them.
A Showstopping Side
Grilled corn makes a fresh, juicy side for summer meals. For tender kernels and a milder char flavor, leave the husks on, soak the corn in water for 20-30 minutes and grill over medium-high heat for 15-20 minutes. For more char and caramelized flavor, remove the husks and grill over medium-high heat for 8-10 minutes, turning frequently.
After grilling, remove the husks (if needed) and lightly coat the corn in butter before seasoning. Corn can work with a range of flavor profiles – get creative with Watkins Organic Mesquite, Chili Lime or Peppercorn Parmesan seasoning blends to make your most memorable corn yet.
Whatever you add to your menu, enjoy finding new summer staples. For more flavors and grilling inspiration, visit watkins1868.com.
Southwest Pork Chops
- 2 tablespoons Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling Chili Lime Seasoning
- 2 teaspoons Watkins Organic Black Pepper
- 2 teaspoons cooking oil of choice
- 1/2 teaspoon Watkins Fine Himalayan Pink Salt
- 8 pork loin chops (about 2 1/2 pounds)
- hot sauce (optional)
- Combine chili lime seasoning, black pepper, cooking oil and pink salt. Spread mixture evenly over pork chops. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
- Heat grill to medium heat. Grill pork chops 4-5 inches from heat source, turning frequently, until no longer pink when cut near bone. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
Peppery Beef Kebabs
- 1 pound sirloin, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling Steak Seasoning or Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling Salt Free Steak Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon Watkins Organic Ground Black Pepper
- bell peppers, cut into chunks (optional)
- onions, cut into chunks (optional)
- mushrooms, cut into chunks (optional)
- cooked couscous or rice
- Sprinkle sirloin with steak seasoning and black pepper. Thread beef onto skewers along with bell peppers, onions and mushrooms, as desired.
- Heat grill to medium-high heat. Grill, turning occasionally, until meat is cooked to desired doneness, 5-7 minutes. Serve atop cooked couscous or rice.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Watkins Spices
EDIBLES
Quick, delicious breakfasts to start your day with a bang
(Family Features) If you’re looking for a little motivation to take on a busy day or fueling up for an adventurous weekend with the family, there’s no better way to start the morning than with a filling breakfast. However, not everyone takes full advantage of this ever-important opportunity to prepare for the day ahead.
For some, skipping breakfast is due to a lack of time in the morning. For others, it isn’t about a lack of hunger or time; it’s boredom from quick solutions like cereal or a bagel.
Take your breakfast to a whole new level – without sacrificing too many precious morning minutes – with recipes you can get excited about like Basmati with Apricots, Walnuts, Yogurt and Honey. Jam-packed with flavor, it takes 5 minutes to prepare so you can serve your whole family a nutritious, filling meal even if you’re in a rush.
A long-grain rice that’s common in India, basmati is fragrant with a nutty flavor and fluffy texture that pairs well with the sweetness of dried fruits like raisins, cranberries, apricots and dates for a combination of flavor and nutrition at the breakfast table. Better yet, you can enjoy it during busy mornings with Minute Instant Basmati Rice, which is ready in just 5 minutes on the stove or in the microwave for quick, delicious, aromatic dishes.
When you’re in need of a single-serve meal that’s big on flavor but short on prep time before heading to the office, it’s hard to top a comforting breakfast scramble. This Tomato, Bacon, Onion and Cheddar Scramble is sure to awaken your taste buds while providing the energy you need to take on the day.
Fully cooked Minute Chicken & Herb Seasoned Rice Cups offer homestyle taste with carrots, onion and garlic. Ready in only 1 minute, the delicious combination of chicken, vegetables and herbs with hearty rice serves as a perfect base for savory omelets and scrambles. Plus, the BPA-free cups are a great option for an on-the-go power-up. For an even easier solution, you can eat the flavored rice right out of the cup so the breakroom or kitchen will stay clean while you enjoy a pick-me-up.
Discover more recipes that can fuel your mornings at MinuteRice.com.
Basmati with Apricots, Walnuts, Yogurt and Honey
Prep time: 3 minutes
Cook time: 2 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 cup Minute Instant Basmati Rice
- 1/3 cup dried apricots, diced
- 1/3 cup walnut pieces
- 1/4 cup plain yogurt
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/3 cup fresh apples, diced (optional)
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In cereal bowl, mix rice with apricots, walnuts and yogurt. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with cinnamon. Top with diced apples, if desired, and serve.
Tomato, Bacon, Onion and Cheddar Scramble
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 Minute Chicken & Herb Seasoned Rice Cup
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/8 cup diced onion
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 2 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1/4 cup diced tomato
- 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- sliced scallions or parsley, for garnish (optional)
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In medium, nonstick saute pan over medium heat, heat butter. Add onion and saute 1 minute.
- Add egg to pan and cook, stirring frequently, until scrambled and cooked through.
- Add rice, bacon and tomato to pan; stir to combine until heated through. Stir in cheese. Garnish with scallions or parsley, if desired, and serve.
SOURCE:
Minute Rice
EDIBLES
Spice up dinnertime in 30 minutes
(Family Features) If you’re looking for a go-to meal for your hungry family, search no more. This Taco Salad calls only for pantry staples so you can spice up busy evenings in just half an hour. Visit Culinary.net for more quick dinner solutions.
Taco Salad
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Total time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans
- 1 can (15 ounces) corn
- 2 cans (14 ounces each) diced tomatoes with chilies
- 1/2 cup half-and-half or milk
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons mesquite seasoning
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
- salt, to taste
- 1 lime, juice only
- 1 cup chopped cilantro
- romaine lettuce
- 2-3 cups shredded cheese
- 1 tub (16 ounces) sour cream
- crushed tortilla chips
- In pan over medium heat, brown beef until cooked through; drain. Add black beans and corn. Stir in tomatoes with juices and half-and-half. Add onion powder, garlic powder, mesquite seasoning and pepper. Season with salt, to taste. Bring to simmer.
- Add lime juice; stir. Sprinkle with cilantro.
- Wash and chop lettuce. Place cheese and sour cream in bowls for toppings.
- On plates, top crushed tortilla chips with meat sauce, lettuce, cheese and sour cream, as desired.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
