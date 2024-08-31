Hwy. 82/287 yard sale readied Sept. 6-7

The members of the Red River Valley Tourism Association are proud to announce the second U.S. Hwy 82/287 Yard Sale event of the year which will occur the weekend following the Labor Day holiday.

This coordinates well as it falls on Second Monday Trade Days weekend in Bowie, Sept. 6-7. For those interested in participating in this yard sale for the Bowie area please contact the Bowie Community Development office for a free yard sale sign by calling 940-872-6246.

The Hwy. 82/287 Yard Sale spans more 400 miles from the far reaches of Texarkana to Quanah along the Red River. The event has grown in popularity is has its own Facebook page group that is extremely active year-round with posts on treasures and sales. It started with the first weekend in June and has expanded to a twice a year event. Just search Hwy 82/287 Yard Sale.

