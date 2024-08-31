COUNTY LIFE
Store clerk alerts senior to scam, saves her $19,500
By BARBARA GREEN
A local retail clerk stepped up and stopped a phone scammer who was attempting to get an elderly woman to send them nearly $20,000 in gift cards.
Members of the Montague County Sheriff’s office recognized the clerk with a “Slam the Scam” award and presented it to Christy Hansen of CVS in Bowie on Thursday. Sheriff Marshall Thomas said Hansen went above and beyond what she had to do that day.
“Instead of just selling the cards and going on with her day, Christy stepped in to protect a CVS customer and Montague County resident from being scammed out of her hard-earned money. Christy then took time to explain that she recognized what was taking place and would not allow the scammer to steal money from the customer,” explained Thomas.
(Top photo) (Left) Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas and Chief Deputy Jack Lawson presented Christy Hansen with a “Slam the Scam” award for her efforts to help save a local senior citizen from being scammed out of $19,500.
Hwy. 82/287 yard sale readied Sept. 6-7
The members of the Red River Valley Tourism Association are proud to announce the second U.S. Hwy 82/287 Yard Sale event of the year which will occur the weekend following the Labor Day holiday.
This coordinates well as it falls on Second Monday Trade Days weekend in Bowie, Sept. 6-7. For those interested in participating in this yard sale for the Bowie area please contact the Bowie Community Development office for a free yard sale sign by calling 940-872-6246.
The Hwy. 82/287 Yard Sale spans more 400 miles from the far reaches of Texarkana to Quanah along the Red River. The event has grown in popularity is has its own Facebook page group that is extremely active year-round with posts on treasures and sales. It started with the first weekend in June and has expanded to a twice a year event. Just search Hwy 82/287 Yard Sale.
Win cash prizes for Pigskin Picks
Win not only weekly bragging rights but how about some cold hard cash in the 13th annual Pigskin Picks.
Each Wednesday use your gridiron knowledge to select who you think will win a variety of high school, college and pro games. Those with the most correct answers will win $25 for first place and $15 for second.
Weekly entries are due to The Bowie News office, 200 Walnut, by 2 p.m. each Friday or email [email protected].
The first place winner each week will have their name go into the grand prize drawing at the end of the season with a change to win an American Hat valued at $750 and $450 in cash.
Thank you to our sponsors American Hat, Enderby Gas, Darren Gill Heating and Air Conditioning and Henry Insurance Agency.
Get your family involved to see who comes out on top or your office. Anyone can win.
Labor Day in America
