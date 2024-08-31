Store clerk alerts senior to scam, saves her $19,500

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

A local retail clerk stepped up and stopped a phone scammer who was attempting to get an elderly woman to send them nearly $20,000 in gift cards.

Members of the Montague County Sheriff’s office recognized the clerk with a “Slam the Scam” award and presented it to Christy Hansen of CVS in Bowie on Thursday. Sheriff Marshall Thomas said Hansen went above and beyond what she had to do that day.

“Instead of just selling the cards and going on with her day, Christy stepped in to protect a CVS customer and Montague County resident from being scammed out of her hard-earned money. Christy then took time to explain that she recognized what was taking place and would not allow the scammer to steal money from the customer,” explained Thomas.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

(Top photo) (Left) Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas and Chief Deputy Jack Lawson presented Christy Hansen with a “Slam the Scam” award for her efforts to help save a local senior citizen from being scammed out of $19,500.